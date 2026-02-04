2026 Men’s Olympic Figure Skating Odds (Ilia Malinin is Heavy Gold Medal Favorite)

If this is your first time watching the Winter Olympics since you started betting, welcome to the show. There are going to be plenty of events throughout the next few weeks that will be absolutely electric to bet on.

Unfortunately, the men's figure skating event isn't one of them. It's one of the few events where the gold medalist is a near foregone conclusion, barring something crazy happening. Ilia Malinin from the United States is an overwhelming favorite. Let's take a look.

Men's Figure Skating Olympic Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ilia Malinin (USA) -10000

Yuma Kagiyama (Japan) +1800

Daniel Grassl (ITA) +2200

Adam Siao Hin Fa (FRA) +2700

Shun Sato (JPN) +3300

Nika Egadze (GEO) +5000

Kao Miura (JPN) +5000

Mikhail Shaidorov (KAZ) +10000

Matteo Rizzo (ITA) +10000

Andrew Torgashev (USA) +10000

Lukas Britschgi (SUI) +10000

Kevin Aymoz (FRA) +10000

Maxim Naumov (USA) +10000

Malinin is a -10000 favorite, which means he has a 99.01% implied probability of winning. Those types of odds are almost unheard of at the Olympics.

If you aren't familiar, Malinin, at just 21 years old, is already starting to be looked at as the figure skating GOAT. He is the only skater in history to successfully land a fully rotated quadruple Axel in international competition, doing so at the 2022 CS U.S. International Classic, and he's performed it multiple times since.

Two World Championship gold medals, three Grand Prix Final gold medals, and four U.S. Championships gold medals tell you all you need to know. Unless he falls or gets injured, he will win a gold medal for the United States.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!