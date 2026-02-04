2026 Men’s Olympic Figure Skating Odds (Ilia Malinin is Heavy Gold Medal Favorite)
If this is your first time watching the Winter Olympics since you started betting, welcome to the show. There are going to be plenty of events throughout the next few weeks that will be absolutely electric to bet on.
Unfortunately, the men's figure skating event isn't one of them. It's one of the few events where the gold medalist is a near foregone conclusion, barring something crazy happening. Ilia Malinin from the United States is an overwhelming favorite. Let's take a look.
Men's Figure Skating Olympic Gold Medal Odds
- Ilia Malinin (USA) -10000
- Yuma Kagiyama (Japan) +1800
- Daniel Grassl (ITA) +2200
- Adam Siao Hin Fa (FRA) +2700
- Shun Sato (JPN) +3300
- Nika Egadze (GEO) +5000
- Kao Miura (JPN) +5000
- Mikhail Shaidorov (KAZ) +10000
- Matteo Rizzo (ITA) +10000
- Andrew Torgashev (USA) +10000
- Lukas Britschgi (SUI) +10000
- Kevin Aymoz (FRA) +10000
- Maxim Naumov (USA) +10000
Malinin is a -10000 favorite, which means he has a 99.01% implied probability of winning. Those types of odds are almost unheard of at the Olympics.
If you aren't familiar, Malinin, at just 21 years old, is already starting to be looked at as the figure skating GOAT. He is the only skater in history to successfully land a fully rotated quadruple Axel in international competition, doing so at the 2022 CS U.S. International Classic, and he's performed it multiple times since.
Two World Championship gold medals, three Grand Prix Final gold medals, and four U.S. Championships gold medals tell you all you need to know. Unless he falls or gets injured, he will win a gold medal for the United States.
