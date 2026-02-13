2026 Men's Olympic Short Track Speed Skating 1500m Odds (William Dandjinou Favored to Win Gold Medal)
Jens van 't Wout won the gold medal in the men's short track 1000m, and now it's time to move on to the men's short track 1500m on Saturday.
William Dandjinou entered the 2026 Winter Games as the betting favorite to win all three short track distances, but he failed to make the podium in the 1000m. He's now favored again in the 1500m, in what's his strongest event. Can he deliver a gold medal for Canada? Let's take a look at the odds.
Men's Olympic Short Track Speed Skating 1500m Gold Medal Odds
- William Dandjinou (CAN) -105
- Jen van 't Wout (NED) +300
- Steven Dubois (CAN) +750
- Jongun Rim (KOR) +850
- Pietro Sighel (ITA) +1300
- Long Sun (CHN) +1600
- Daeheon Hwang (KOR) +1600
- Shogo Miyata (JPN) +1800
- Shaoang Liu (CHN) +3300
- Felix Roussel (CAN) +4000
- Roberts Kruzbergs (LAT) +5000
- Luca Spechenhauser (ITA) +6500
- Itzhak De Laat (NED) +6500
- Friso Emons (NED) +6500
- Stijn Desmet (BEL) +6500
- Niall Treacy (GBR) +8000
- Maxime Laoun (CAN) +8000
- Reinis Berzins (LAT) +10000
- Quentin Fercoq (FRA) +10000
- Brandon Kim (USA) +10000
- Brendan Corey (AUS) +10000
- Clayton De Clemente (USA) +10000
- Wonjun Moon (HUN) +10000
- Michal Niewinski (POL) +10000
Dandjinou is a -105 favorite to win the 1500m, which is an implied probability of 51.22%. Despite a poor showing in the 1000m final, the 1500m is his strongest event. He won the gold medal in this event at the 2025 Beijing World Championships.
It may be tempting to bet van 't Wout after he won the 1000m, but let's not overthink this. Let's bet on the Canadian to win the gold medal in his best distance.
Pick: William Dandjinou (CAN) -105 to win Gold
