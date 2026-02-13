2026 Men's Olympic Short Track Speed Skating 1500m Odds (William Dandjinou Favored to Win Gold Medal)

Jens van 't Wout won the gold medal in the men's short track 1000m, and now it's time to move on to the men's short track 1500m on Saturday.

William Dandjinou entered the 2026 Winter Games as the betting favorite to win all three short track distances, but he failed to make the podium in the 1000m. He's now favored again in the 1500m, in what's his strongest event. Can he deliver a gold medal for Canada? Let's take a look at the odds.

Men's Olympic Short Track Speed Skating 1500m Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

William Dandjinou (CAN) -105

Jen van 't Wout (NED) +300

Steven Dubois (CAN) +750

Jongun Rim (KOR) +850

Pietro Sighel (ITA) +1300

Long Sun (CHN) +1600

Daeheon Hwang (KOR) +1600

Shogo Miyata (JPN) +1800

Shaoang Liu (CHN) +3300

Felix Roussel (CAN) +4000

Roberts Kruzbergs (LAT) +5000

Luca Spechenhauser (ITA) +6500

Itzhak De Laat (NED) +6500

Friso Emons (NED) +6500

Stijn Desmet (BEL) +6500

Niall Treacy (GBR) +8000

Maxime Laoun (CAN) +8000

Reinis Berzins (LAT) +10000

Quentin Fercoq (FRA) +10000

Brandon Kim (USA) +10000

Brendan Corey (AUS) +10000

Clayton De Clemente (USA) +10000

Wonjun Moon (HUN) +10000

Michal Niewinski (POL) +10000

Dandjinou is a -105 favorite to win the 1500m, which is an implied probability of 51.22%. Despite a poor showing in the 1000m final, the 1500m is his strongest event. He won the gold medal in this event at the 2025 Beijing World Championships.

It may be tempting to bet van 't Wout after he won the 1000m, but let's not overthink this. Let's bet on the Canadian to win the gold medal in his best distance.

Pick: William Dandjinou (CAN) -105 to win Gold

