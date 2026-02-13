2026 Men's Olympic Ski Jumping Large Hill Individual Odds (Domen Prevc Favored to Win Gold Medal)

One of the most exciting Olympic events to watch this Saturday is going to be the Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping Individual final.

Domen Prevc enters the event as the odds-on favorite, but is there someone else we should bet on? Let's take a look at the odds to win the gold medal, and then I'll give you my prediction.

Men's Olympic Ski Jumping Large Hill Individual Gold Medal Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Domen Prevc (SLO) -155

Ren Nikaido (JPN) +400

Jan Hoerl (AUT) +600

Philipp Raimund (GER) +900

Ryoyu Kobayashi (JPN) +1400

Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal (NOR) +2200

Gregor Deschwanden (SUI) +2200

Anze Lanisek (SLO) +2200

Stephan Embacher (AUT) +3500

Felix Hoffman (GER) +3500

Kacper Tomasiak (POL) +5000

Marius Lindvik (NOR) +5000

Naoki Nakamura (JPN) +6500

Vladimir Zografski (BUL) +10000

Valentin Foubert (FRA) +10000

Johann Andre Forfang (BUL) +10000

Domen Prevc from Slovenia is the -155 to win the gold medal in this event, an implied probability of 60.78%. He already has a gold medal in these Olympics, with Slovenia winning the mixed team event.

He's now aiming for his first individual medal on Saturday. He enters the event as the gold medal winner at the 2025 World Championships, and at 26 years old, many people believe he's entering his athletic prime.

In his training reps for the upcoming men's team event, he posted the longest jump of all athletes at 143.5, which proves he continues to be in peak form ahead of the individual event on Saturday.

I see no reason to stray from the betting favorite.

Pick: Domen Prevc (SLO) -155

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!