2026 Men’s Olympic Snowboarding (Big Air) Odds: Yiming Su Set as Gold Medal Favorite
The 2026 Winter Olympics have officially begun. The Opening Ceremony isn't until Friday night, but some events have become preliminary competition, so if you haven't already, it's time to place your bets.
One of the events that will begin before the Opening Ceremony is the men's snowboarding big air competition, which will begin on Friday. This will be just the third Winter Games in which big air will be included. If you aren't familiar with big air, competitors launch off a single large jump and perform complex tricks in the air.
Let's take a look at the odds to win the men's gold medal in this year's big air competition, and then I'll give my prediction.
Olympic Men's Snowboarding Big Air Gold Medal Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Yiming Su (CHN) +300
- Taiga Hasegara (JPN) +450
- Hiroto Ogiwara (JPN) +450
- Kira Kimura (JPN) +800
- Oliver Martin (USA) +900
- Ryoma Kimata (JPN) +900
- Eli Bouchard (CAN) +1400
- Rene Rinnekangas (FIN) +1400
- Romain Allemand (FRA) +2200
- Rocco Jamieson (NZL) +2200
- Redmond Gerard (USA) +2200
- Oyvind Kirkhus (NOR) +2200
- Ian Matteoli (ITA) +2200
- Mons Roisland (NOR) +2500
- Marcus Kleveland (NOR) +2500
- Wenlong Yang (CHN) +6500
- Jake Canter (USA) +6500
- Sean Fitzsimons (USA) +6500
- Jakub Hrones (CZE) +7500
- Dane Menzies (NZL) +7500
- Chunyu Ge (CHN) +10000
- Clemens Millauer (AUT) +10000
- Txema Mazet Brown (GBR) +20000
- Lyon Farrell (NZL) +20000
- Jonas Hasler (SUI) +20000
- Francis Jobin (CAN) +20000
- Enzo Valex (FRA) +20000
- Cameron Spalding (CAN) +20000
- Noah Vicktor (GER) +20000
Yiming Su is the betting favorite to win the gold medal at +300 odds, an implied probability of 25%. He was the gold medal winner at the 2022 Games in Beijing. Mons Roisland won the silver medal, and Max Parrot won bronze.
Su was just 17 years old when he won the gold medal in 2022. Now, at 21, people expect him to put on an event better performance in his second Olympic Games.
Instead of betting on one of the names at the top of the list, I'm going to target a 14-1 long shot on Eli Bouchard from Canada. He won the 2025 World Cup in Aspen by showing off his trademark trick, the triple moose flip. The 18-year-old won gold in big air and silver in slopestyle at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games. A teenager won Olympic gold at this event four years ago, so maybe a teenager will win it again in Italy?
Pick: Eli Bouchard +1400 via DraftKings
