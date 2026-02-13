2026 Men's Olympic Speed Skating 500m Odds (Jordan Stolz Favored to Win Gold Medal)
Saturday's Olympic action is highlighted by the men's 500m speed skating event. It's important to note that this event is on the long track, as the short track 500m final which is set to take place next week.
Jordan Stolz is the king of men's long track speed skating, having already won the gold medal in the 1000 meters. The 500 meters is a more volatile race with more variance, but Stolz is still a significant favorite heading into the final. Let's take a look at the odds.
Men's Olympic Speed Skating 500m Odds
- Jordan Stolz (USA) -170
- Jenning De Boo (NED) +220
- Damien Zurek (POL) +430
- Jun-Ho Kim (KOR) +3300
- Laurent Dubreuil (CAN) +4000
- Yevgeniy Koshkin (KAZ) +5000
- Tingyu Gao (CHN) +6500
- Wataru Morishige (JPN) +8000
- Marek Kania (POL) +8000
- Marten Liiv (EST) +8000
- Sebas Diniz (NED) +8000
- Joep Wennemars (NED) +10000
- Cooper Mcleod (USA) +10000
- Bjorn Magnussen (NOR) +10000
- Katsuhiro Kuratsubo (JPN) +10000
- Ziwen Lian (CHN) +10000
- Tatsuya Shinhama (JPN) +10000
- Zhiwen Xue (CHN) +10000
- Cedrick Brunet (CAN) +10000
- Nil Llop Izquierdo (ESP) +10000
Stolz enters the 500m event as the -105 favorite, with an implied probability of 51.22%. Stolz has finished in first place in the 500m in five of the nine World Cup races so far in the 2025-26 speed skating season. He is certainly the most talented and skilled, but the short distance introduces a level of uncertainty.
If you're looking to bank on the variance and bet on someone else, consider Jenning De Boo of the Netherlands at +220. He won the silver medal behind Stolz in the 1000m, and won the gold medal in the 500m at the 2025 Hamar World Single Distances Championships.
He also set his personal record in the 500m just a few short months ago in November, finishing with a time of 33.63. He's worth a bet at +220.
Pick: Jenning De Boo (NED) +220
