2026 Men's Olympic Speed Skating 500m Odds (Jordan Stolz Favored to Win Gold Medal)

Saturday's Olympic action is highlighted by the men's 500m speed skating event. It's important to note that this event is on the long track, as the short track 500m final which is set to take place next week.

Jordan Stolz is the king of men's long track speed skating, having already won the gold medal in the 1000 meters. The 500 meters is a more volatile race with more variance, but Stolz is still a significant favorite heading into the final. Let's take a look at the odds.

Men's Olympic Speed Skating 500m Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jordan Stolz (USA) -170

Jenning De Boo (NED) +220

Damien Zurek (POL) +430

Jun-Ho Kim (KOR) +3300

Laurent Dubreuil (CAN) +4000

Yevgeniy Koshkin (KAZ) +5000

Tingyu Gao (CHN) +6500

Wataru Morishige (JPN) +8000

Marek Kania (POL) +8000

Marten Liiv (EST) +8000

Sebas Diniz (NED) +8000

Joep Wennemars (NED) +10000

Cooper Mcleod (USA) +10000

Bjorn Magnussen (NOR) +10000

Katsuhiro Kuratsubo (JPN) +10000

Ziwen Lian (CHN) +10000

Tatsuya Shinhama (JPN) +10000

Zhiwen Xue (CHN) +10000

Cedrick Brunet (CAN) +10000

Nil Llop Izquierdo (ESP) +10000

Stolz enters the 500m event as the -105 favorite, with an implied probability of 51.22%. Stolz has finished in first place in the 500m in five of the nine World Cup races so far in the 2025-26 speed skating season. He is certainly the most talented and skilled, but the short distance introduces a level of uncertainty.

If you're looking to bank on the variance and bet on someone else, consider Jenning De Boo of the Netherlands at +220. He won the silver medal behind Stolz in the 1000m, and won the gold medal in the 500m at the 2025 Hamar World Single Distances Championships.

He also set his personal record in the 500m just a few short months ago in November, finishing with a time of 33.63. He's worth a bet at +220.

Pick: Jenning De Boo (NED) +220

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!