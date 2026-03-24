2026 MLB Season Predictions: Picks for World Series Winner, MVP, Cy Young, ROY

After months of waiting, and the World Baseball Classic as an appetizer, the 2026 MLB season is finally here.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Toronto Blue Jays in a dramatic World Series to repeat as champions, and they’re once again favorites entering this season. However, a long 162-game season and playoffs await, and we know that anything can happen during that time.

For full transparency, I am doing my best to avoid taking the chalk favorites in this article. Those picks are easy, and while some (or most) of them may end up being winners, you might be able to find them at better odds during the season. Instead, I’m looking for realistic contender with decent odds for each of these predictions in hopes of hitting on a few.

Let’s get right into our predictions for the 2026 MLB season, including picks for the World Series winner, MVPs, Cy Young Awards, Rookies of the Year, and more.

2026 World Series Prediction

Philadelphia Phillies (+1600 via DraftKings)

I had to stop myself from taking the Dodgers to threepeat because +230 is simply too short of a pick to give out before the season, so I’m going with the only NL team to win a game against them in last year’s playoffs.

The Phillies have been in World Series-or-bust mode for a few years now, and they’re more or less running it back again this season. However, Cristopher Sanchez has emerged as a true ace, and Zack Wheeler should be back before too long.

If Aaron Nola can bounce back or Jesus Luzardo can build on what he did last season, Philadelphia will have a deep rotation with a lineup that can mash as well. Maybe that’ll force them into buying at the trade deadline to put them over the top.

2026 AL MVP Prediction

Gunnar Henderson (+1500 via DraftKings)

Gunnar Henderson struggled a bit last year, as all young players do at times, but he’s still just two years removed from a fourth-place finish in AL MVP voting. On top of that, the Orioles bolstered their offense this offseason with additions of Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward, giving Henderson some support in the top of the lineup.

Henderson is projected to bat leadoff for the Orioles with Ward and Alonso behind him. That should help his counting stats, and he has the power to get back up to around 30 home runs (or more).

If the Orioles can make some noise in the AL East, Henderson will be leading the way.

2026 NL MVP Prediction

Paul Skenes (+3500 via FanDuel)

Betting into this market almost seems pointless when Shohei Ohtani is at minus odds to win his third straight NL MVP, so let’s take another angle and go with a longshot.

Paul Skenes ran away with the NL Cy Young Award last year and even finished sixth in NL MVP voting despite winning just 10 games for the lowly Pirates. Now there is some optimism in Pittsburgh heading into this season as the Pirates are as short as +225 to make the playoffs.

If Skenes keeps his ERA under 2.00 and gets some run support from the Pirates to win closer to 20 games than 10, the voters may throw him a bone.

2026 AL Cy Young Prediction

Bryan Woo (+1700 via DraftKings)

I’m trying to avoid taking the favorites as much as possible, and for as good as Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet are, Bryan Woo has quietly flown under the radar.

The Mariners righthander finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting last year after going 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA and 198 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. He’s now had an ERA under 3.00 in two straight seasons, and found some strikeout stuff last year.

Seattle will give Woo enough run support to pick up plenty of wins, and the rest is up to him.

2026 NL Cy Young Prediction

Logan Webb (+1800 via FanDuel)

I took Skenes for my NL MVP pick, which means he’d probably win the Cy Young as well, but I’m not taking any favorites in this article.

Logan Webb has been as consistent as they come for the Giants. He’s finished top six in Cy Young voting in each of the last three seasons, including fourth last year.

If Skenes and Yoshinobu Yamamoto fail to overly impress, the field opens for the Cy Young. I could see the voters awarding Webb his first Cy Young, especially if he can build on a career-high 224 strikeouts from last season.

2026 AL Rookie of the Year Prediction

Tatsuya Imai (+1400 via FanDuel)

The Rookie of the Year race is usually wide open, and that’s the case entering this season in both leagues.

In the AL, I’m going with Japanese righthander Tatsuya Imai. The 27-year-old starter has a career 3.07 ERA in nine foreign seasons, and hasn’t had an ERA over 3.00 since 2021. Last season, he went 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 163.2 innings in the JPPL. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven in six innings of work this spring training.

While there are some enticing young batters, they may need more time to adjust to major-league pitching. I’ll instead back the veteran starter joining the Houston Astros.

2026 NL Rookie of the Year Prediction

Andrew Painter (+3000 via DraftKings)

I may be letting my Phillies fandom show a bit again here, but I truly thing this is great value for Andrew Painter, who was one of the top prospects in baseball before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Painter then struggled a bit last season at Triple-A, but still showcased his stuff with 111 strikeouts in 106.2 innings despite an ugly 5.40 ERA.

I’ll take a stab at a post-hype Painter to wow some people this season. He has a spot in the rotation out of the gate and should be able to keep it over Taijuan Walker once Zack Wheeler returns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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