2026 NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds (Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey Lead Way)

The NBA is debuting yet another All-Star Game format this season, and there are three teams that will compete for the crown in a USA vs. World format.

There are two USA teams (Stars and Stripes) and one World team that will compete in a round-robin tournament.

That makes betting on the All-Star Game MVP a little tricky, but there are a few players to consider ahead of Sunday night’s game.

Here’s a look at the odds, my MVP pick from each team and more ahead of the final event of All-Star Weekend.

2026 NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama: +410

Jaylen Brown: +900

Tyrese Maxey: +1000

Devin Booker: +1100

Cade Cunningham: +1100

Jalen Brunson: +1100

Jamal Murray: +1300

Kevin Durant: +1300

Donovan Mitchell: +1400

LeBron James: +1700

Kawhi Leonard: +1900

Karl-Anthony Towns: +2200

Pascal Siakam: +2700

Luka Doncic: +2700

Jalen Johnson: +2700

Anthony Edwards: +3000

Brandon Ingram: +3300

Nikola Jokic: +3500

Scottie Barnes: +4000

Deni Avdija: +4500

Chet Holmgren: +6000

Alperen Sengun: +7000

Norman Powell: +7000

Jalen Duren: +8000

2026 NBA All-Star Game Teams

USA Stars

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

USA Stripes

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs)

Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)*

World Team

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)*

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)*

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat)

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

*injured and will not play

2026 NBA All-Star Game MVP Prediction

Betting on the All-Star Game MVP is tough this season, because you likely need to pick a player on the team that is going to win the entire round-robin tournament.

On top of that, you also need to find a player that is motivated to win the MVP award, as we’ve seen several players not put in much effort in the All-Star Game. It’s unclear if that’ll be the case again this season.

Usually, the All-Star Game MVP is going to go to a player that scores a ton of points, so I’ve outlined one from each team that I think could be worth a bet:

World Team: Victor Wembanyama (+410)

We’ve seen Wembanyama’s competitive spirit come out in the All-Star Game before, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the driving force behind a Team World win in this competition.

The Spurs star can impact the game on both ends, and his desire to dominate in this setting may be enough for him to win the MVP. Wemby had 17 points, seven boards and a pair of blocks in the shorter tournament-style All-Star Game last year.

USA Stars: Tyrese Maxey (+1000)

Maxey is averaging 28.9 points per game this season, and he’s on a USA team that one would expect to be led by Anthony Edwards.

However, the Timberwolves star hasn’t exactly taken the All-Star Game super seriously in past seasons, spending one game taking a bunch of shots left-handed.

Maxey can score from all over the floor, and he’s only making his second All-Star appearance. He could be motivated to put his name in the history books on Sunday.

USA Stripes: Donovan Mitchell (+1400)

One of the best scorers in the NBA this season, averaging 29.0 points per game, Mitchell has the ability to get hot in a hurry.

I don’t expect much from LeBron James in this game – especially after he sat out last year’s event – and this team features two late additions in De’Aaron Fox and Brandon Ingram. Mitchell and Jaylen Brown stand out as two players that could look to put this squad on their back, and I think Mitchell at +1400 has a little more value based on the odds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.