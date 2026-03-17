The AP NFL Coach of the Year award can be a tough market to handicap. The award is given to the coach adjust to have the most “outstanding” season, but the definition of “outstanding” can change from year to year.

It takes a truly outstanding season for a coach of a team that’s expected to do well to win the award, while this market is usually more for coaches of teams who exceed expectations.

That was the case in the past few seasons with Mike Vrabel taking home his second NFL COY award, and first with the New England Patriots, in 2025. Jacksonville’s Liam Coen, Seattle’s Mike Macdonald, and Chicago’s Ben Johnson also received first-place votes.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 NFL COY Odds early in the offseason.

2026 NFL COY Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

John Harbaugh +500

Jesse Minter +700

Robert Saleh +1000

Joe Brady +1200

Mike McCarthy +1200

Kellen Moore +1200

Brian Schottenheimer +1400

Kevin Stefanski +1400

Jim Harbaugh +1600

Klint Kubiak +1800

Todd Monken +2000

Aaron Glenn +2200

Ben Johnson +2200

Matt LaFleur +2200

Dan Campbell +2500

Liam Coen +2500

Shane Steichen +2500

Jeff Hafley +3000

Dan Quinn +4000

Sean McVay +4000

Kyle Shanahan +4000

Mike LaFleur +4000

Zac Taylor +4000

DeMeco Ryans +4000

Dave Canales +4500

Todd Bowles +4500

Andy Reid +5000

Nick Sirianni +7500

Mike Macdonald +7500

Mike Vrabel +10000

Sean Payton +10000

It isn’t too surprising to see John Harbaugh as the favorite in the 2026 NFL COY odds. He won it with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, and now has a chance to help the New York Giants turn the corner in his first year as head coach.

Jesse Minter, who is replacing John Harbaugh in Baltimore, is right on his heels at +700. If he can get the Ravens back into the playoffs after an 8-9 season, he could make some noise in this market.

There's another first-year coach in Robert Saleh up there as well. The former Jets coach didn’t fare too well in New York, and is looking to turn around the 3-14 Tennessee Titans.

Going down the board, Dan Quinn jumps out to me at +4000. The Washington Commanders made the NFC Championship Game two years ago before being hampered by injuries last season. They have the pieces to get back on track after a down 5-12 campaign.

And who knows, maybe someone like Andy Reid can rally his team one more time for his first NFL COY award in Kansas City.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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