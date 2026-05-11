It's time for the second men's major golf tournament of the season—and this time, we're going to a course we haven't seen in eight years.

The best golfers in the world will tee it up at Aronimink Golf Club this week, which last hosted a men's professional event in 2018 when it served as the home of the BMW Championship. Keegan Bradley won the event at 20 under, but we can expect to see it play much more difficult with a major championship setup.

This is the second time that Aronimink will host the PGA Championship. It was also held here back in 1962 when Gary Player won with a score of 2 under.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this week's major championship.

PGA Championship odds

Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +440

Rory McIlroy +850

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Justin Thomas +4000

Collin Morikawa +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Justin Rose +5000

How to watch PGA Championship

Thursday: 7 a.m.–Noon (ESPN+), Noon-7 p.m. (ESPN), 7–8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday: 7 a.m.-Noon (ESPN+), Noon-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday: 8–10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.–1 p.m. (ESPN), 1–7 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

Sunday: 8–10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.–1 p.m. (ESPN), 1–7 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

PGA Championship purse

Date: Thursday, May 14–Sunday, May 17

Purse: $19 million ($3.42 million to winner) *2025 numbers

2025 champion: Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship notable golfers

Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world still has just one win in 2026, but has strung together five top-5 finishes, including three-straight runner-ups. He now returns as the defending champion at this major, so he'll be hungry to win for the second straight year. He's once again the significant betting favorite.

Matt Fitzpatrick: No golfer has had a better 2026 season than Matt Fitzpatrick. He has strung together three wins this season, and could now be in a perfect spot to capture his second career major. He won the 2022 U.S. Open and finished T8 at last year's PGA Championship.

PGA Championship best bets to win

Scottie Scheffler +525 (Bet365)

Betting on a golfer to win a tournament at +525 odds used to seem like borderline malpractice just a few short years ago, but those are actually great odds for Scottie Scheffler compared to where he's typically set. Sure, he has won just once this season, but he has seemingly fixed the ball-striking issue that plagued him for a three-tournament stretch in the spring, and now he's posted three-straight runner-up finishes.

We know little about how Aronimink will play this week, but if it's as tough a challenge as people are claiming it is, then no other golfer is as well-suited to win as the best golfer on the planet.

Having Scheffler at +525 will also present some intriguing hedging options if he's in the mix on Sunday, and based on how he's played recently, I'd be shocked if he's not.

Rickie Fowler +6600 (DraftKings)

I'm going to stick my neck out and make the claim that Rickie Fowler will finally win his first career major this week. He doesn't have a win this season, but few golfers are coming into this week in better form. The 37-year-old has posted finishes of T8, T9 and T2 in his last three starts, all of which were signature events. He's now 17th in the field in total strokes gained over the past three months, and fifth in that metric over the last 30 days.

He's also one of the handful of golfers who has some experience at this course. He finished T8 at the BMW Championship here back in 2018.

Alex Smalley +15000 (FanDuel)

If you want a wild long shot to sprinkle on, consider Alex Smalley at 150-1. He has quietly played some great golf of late, posting five-straight finishes of T21 or better, including a T7 finish at the Cadillac Championship. He has also already posted three top 30 finishes at PGA Championships in his young career.

He's 21st in the field this week in strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months. That's better than golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry, so why not take a shot on him contending at 150-1?

If you want to bet on Smalley, but don't want to be as aggressive as betting on him to win the whole tournament, you can bet on him to finish inside the top 10 at +740.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!