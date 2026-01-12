2026 Sony Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Waialae Country Club
The 2026 PGA Tour season is finally here!
Typically we would be one week into the season, but the Sentry was cancelled this year, which means this week's Sony Open in Hawaii will serve as the opening event of the 2026 season.
It’s certainly not a loaded field this week, but some notable golfers are teeing it up including Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa and the defending U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know to bet this week’s event, including my best bets.
Sony Open odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Russell Henley +1100
- Ben Griffin +1600
- Keegan Bradley +1900
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- J.J. Spaun +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2200
- Robert MacIntyre +2200
- Maverick McNealy +2500
- Si Woo Kim +2500
- Harry Hall +2500
- Corey Conners +2700
- Nick Taylor +3000
- Chris Kirk +3300
- Kurt Kitayama +3500
- Jordan Spieth +3500
Sony Open how to watch
- Thursday: 7–10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 7–10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 4–8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 4–8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sony Open purse
- Date: Thursday, Jan.15–Sunday, Jan. 18
- Where: Waialae Country Club
- Purse: $9.1 million ($1.638 million winner’s share)
- 2025 champion: Nick Taylor
Sony Open notable golfers
Hideki Matsuyama: Not only is Hideki Matsuyama coming off a win at the Hero World Challenge, but he's also a former champion of this event, winning in 2022 when he defeated Russell Henley in a playoff. Let’s see if Matsuyama can get his 2026 season started on the right foot.
Nick Taylor: Nick Taylor got off to a strong start in 2025 by winning the Sony Open, and while he was solid the rest of the year, he couldn’t quite manage to contend again as he did in Hawaii. He had just one other top-five finish, which came at the Memorial Tournament in June. He’s set at 30-1 to repeat as champion.
Sony Open best bets
Ben Griffin +1600 (via FanDuel)
Ben Griffin continues to be somewhat underrated in the betting market despite his success throughout the 2025 season. He, in my opinion, should be the betting favorite this week, so with him being second on the odds list behind Russell Henley, I’ll bet on him at 16-1. He leads the field in true total strokes gained over the past six months, and he’s a great fit for this course.
Putting has proven to be important for the years at Waialae, and not only is Griffin a strong iron player, but he’s also fifth in the field in true strokes gained putting over the past six months.
Robert MacIntyre +2400 (via Bet365)
Robert MacIntyre is much too talented to be listed at 24-1 to win this week, especially considering the strength of the field. He has improved his level of play each year over the past few seasons, and if he takes another step forward in 2026, he’s going to establish himself as one of the best golfers in the world.
MacIntyre had plenty of great results over the fall. He won the Aldred Dunhill Links Championship and then followed it up with a T9 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, a T8 at the DP World Tour Championship and a solo 12th at the Hero World Challenge. He’s also fourth in the field in true total strokes gained over the past six months, which is why I’m surprised to see he’s not in the top five on the odds list.
Harry Hall +3000 (via Bet365)
Harry Hall enters this week seventh in the field in true total strokes gained over the past six months and second in the field in true strokes-gained putting, which could prove to be important this week. He also posted a top-10 finish at this event last year.
The biggest downside of Hall is that we haven’t seen him tee it up since the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, but if he’s able to return to the form he was in before that, he could be a candidate to have a strong showing at an event where he’s already performed well.
