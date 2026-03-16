The Players Championship is in the books but the Florida swing continues.

This week’s event is the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla. Despite it not being a signature event, the field boasts some top names including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, and the defending champion, Viktor Hovland.

It’s time to take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this week’s PGA Tour event, including my best bets to win.

Valspar Championship odds

Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Xander Schauffele +1100

Viktor Hovland +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +1900

Justin Thomas +2000

Akshay Bhatia +2200

Jacob Bridgeman +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Ben Griffin +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Brooks Koepka +2700

Corey Conners +2700

Nicolai Hojgaard +3000

J.J. Spaun +3000

Sahith Theegala +3300

Keegan Bradley +3300

Valspar Championship how to watch

Thursday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Valspar Championship purse

Date: Thursday, Mar. 19–Sunday, Mar. 22

Purse: $9.1 million ($1.538 million to winner)

2025 champion: Viktor Hovland

Valspar Championship best bets

Ryo Hisatsune +4600 (DraftKings)

Ryo Hisatsune is coming off an underrated performance at the Players Championship. He posted a T13 finish while ranking third in the field in strokes-gained tee to green. He has now gained significant strokes from tee to green in every event he’s played this season, while posting a T13 or better finish in four of his last six starts.

He now returns to an event where his accurate play fits well, proven by a top-five finish here last year. Now seems like the time to invest in Hisatsune at a tournament with a weaker field compared to a signature event.

Austin Smotherman +6600 (BetMGM)

What else does Austin Smotherman have to do to earn the respect of the betting market? He has posted three finishes of T13 or better since the American Express in January, and he’s now sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained tee to green. He’s also 20th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, which will go a long way at a tough Copperhead Course.

Odds of 66 to 1 in a relatively weak field seem like disrespect for a golfer who has hung with the best golfers on Tour through the first few months of the season.

Billy Horschel +12500 (DraftKings)

Billy Horschel wasn't in the field for last week’s Players Championship, but the week before he posted a T13 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It’s been a while since he's been played at a consistently high level, but it could be time to buy low on the American.

Horschel thrives at tough events where scrambling for par is sometimes more important than throwing a dart for birdie. The Valspar Championship is exactly that, and Horschel has posted strong results here the past two years, finishing T12 in 2024 and T4 in 2025.

If a strong finish at the API, a great course fit, and an elite course history all match up this week, Horschel is going to be a great bet at 125 to 1.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $100 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!