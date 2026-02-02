It feels like this week’s WM Phoenix Open marks the true beginning of the 2026 PGA Tour season.

While it’s not a signature event, this is one of the most recognizable golf tournaments on the calendar. The tournament features stadium seating around the par-3 16th, creating the most electric tee shot on Tour.

Let’s take a look at the odds to win this week and then I’ll break down my top three bets.

WM Phoenix Open odds

Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +210

Xander Schauffele +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Cameron Young +2700

Ben Griffin +2700

Sam Burns +2700

Si Woo Kim +3000

Viktor Hovland +3400

Maverick McNealy +3600

Brooks Koepka +3800

Rickie Fowler +3900

J.J. Spaun +4200

Harris English +4400

Collin Morikawa +4400

Chris Gotterup +4400

WM Phoenix Open how to watch

Thursday: 3:30–7:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3:30–7:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: Noon–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: Noon–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

WM Phoenix Open purse

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5–Sunday, Feb. 8

Purse: $9.6 million ($1.728 million to winner)

2025 champion: Thomas Detry

WM Phoenix Open notable golfers

Scottie Scheffler: The world No. 1 wasted no time getting his first win of 2026, winning the American Express in dominant fashion in his season debut. He has now won four of his last seven starts dating to the 2025 British Open. Now he returns to an event he won back-to-back in 2022-23.

Brooks Koepka: Brooks Koepka made his PGA Tour return official last week when he teed it up at the Farmers Insurance Open, posting a T56. The start should serve as a warmup for him ahead of the WM Phoenix Open, an event he won in 2015 and 2021. He will tee off with confidence at TPC Scottsdale.

WM Phoenix Open best bets

Hideki Matsuyama +2700 (via DraftKings)

Hideki Matsuyama is a two-time winner of the WM Phoenix Open, in 2016 and 2017. He has finished inside the top 30 every year since then, except for a withdrawal in 2018 and a T42 finish in 2021.

Now he returns to TPC Scottsdale in peak form, winning the Hero World Challenge in December, finishing T13 at the Sony Open and then posting a T11 finish at last week's Farmers Insurance Open. He’s a great driver with elite mid-iron play and absolutely worth a bet at 27-1.

Jake Knapp +5000 (via FanDuel)

Jake Knapp has quietly played some fantastic golf to start the season. He finished T11 at the Sony Open and then posted a T5 finish at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open. He enters this week ranking second in the field in true total strokes gained over the past three months, behind only Scheffler.

He's a strong driver of the golf ball, which is a significant advantage at TPC Scottsdale. If he continues to trend in the right direction, he'll be in contention on the weekend.

Keith Mitchell +7500 (via FanDuel)

Driving is the No. 1 most important trait that leads to success at TPC Scottsdale, and Keith Mitchell enters this week ranking third in the field in strokes-gained off the tee. He's also coming off a T11 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he led the field in strokes-gained tee to green amongst all golfers who made the cut. Unfortunately, poor putting kept him from contending, but if he can carry that ball striking into this week, he'll have a chance to contend.

He has four top 25 finishes in the past six years at this tournament.

