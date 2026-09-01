2026 WNBA Finals Odds at FIBA World Cup Break (Lynx Set as Odds-On Favorites; Fever, Aces Top Challengers?)

The 2026 WNBA regular season is winding down, and with the league on break for the next few weeks, it’s a perfect time to see where everyone stands in the odds to win the Finals.

Even though every team has four games left in the regular season, all eight playoff spots have been clinched.

The Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Golden State Valkyries, Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics will be the eight teams in the postseason, but there is a ton up for grabs in terms of seeding that has yet to be determined.

As of now, the Lynx are heavily favored to win the title at -120 at FanDuel Sportsbook, as they’ve posted a 31-9 record while ranking No. 1 in the league in net rating. The return of star forward Napheesa Collier has given the Lynx a much higher ceiling than they had earlier in the campaign when she was sidelined with an ankle injury, yet the team was still able to maintain the best record in the W without her.

Even though the Lynx are odds-on favorites, four other teams are set at +950 or shorter to win the title while only the Dallas Wings (+7000) and Washington Mystics (+7500) – two young teams – have longer than +1300 to win it all.

With the league on break for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, the odds to win the Finals shouldn’t change any time soon – barring an injury.

Here’s a look at where all eight teams that have clinched a playoff spot stand with just a few games left in the regular season.

2026 WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx: -120

Las Vegas Aces: +650

Golden State Valkyries: +800

Atlanta Dream: +800

Indiana Fever: +950

New York Liberty: +1300

Dallas Wings: +7000

Washington Mystics: +7500

Lynx Remain Clear Favorites to Win Finals

Minnesota has a slight edge over the Valkyries for the best net rating in the WNBA, and it has an MVP candidate in rookie guard Olivia Miles leading the way.

The Lynx have been close to breaking through with this core, but an injury to Collier in last year’s playoffs ended their run. Miles, Collier, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Natasha Howard is one of the best five-player lineups in the league, and the Lynx are No. 2 in both offensive rating and defensive rating.

The Dream are the only other team that ranks in the top five in both of those categories this season.

Plus, Minnesota is 17-3 on the road and has fared well against the other top teams in the league, going 2-1 against Las Vegas and 3-1 against Golden State.

While I don’t think there’s value in betting on the Lynx at this price, it’s pretty clear why the betting market has them in a class of their own ahead of the playoffs.

Aces, Fever, Valkyries, Dream Are Top Contenders

The next four teams in the odds are Las Vegas, Golden State, and Atlanta and Indiana, and each has a case to win the title.

Seeding is going to matter a ton down the stretch, as the No. 5 seed is going to have a tough first-round match and won’t have home court in that series. Meanwhile, another team will likely face the Liberty and Breanna Stewart, who won the title in the 2024 season.

So, getting the No. 2 seed – which Golden State is best positioned to do – could be crucial when it comes to the playoffs and the “easier” path to the Finals.

Las Vegas has the pedigree with A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, and the defending champs are a top-six team in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating this season. However, they did just lose NaLyssa Smith for the season, leaving them a little thinner than they’d like in the frontcourt with just four games to go in the regular season.

Indiana may have the most value from a betting perspective, and Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have led the No. 1 offense in the league this season. The Fever play at a crazy pace, and while they aren’t a great defensive team, they are a matchup nightmare for some teams with all of their 3-point shooting.

If Clark and Mitchell are both on, the Fever are going to be a tough out in the postseason.

Staying in the Eastern Conference, the Dream are a well-balanced team with Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Angel Reese. However, Atlanta is in the bottom five in the league in effective field goal percentage, and it could struggle against an elite offense like Indiana or Las Vegas.

There are a lot of advanced numbers that favor the Dream because of their play on both ends of the floor, which may be why they’re priced ahead of Indiana to win the Finals.

The No. 3 team in the odds is Golden State – the final squad I want to talk about in this market. The No. 1 defense in the league, the Valkyries lack a true No. 1 scoring option and have struggled against the Aces and Lynx, going 1-6 in seven games. Despite that, they allow the fewest points per game in the W and play at a very slow pace, taking a lot of teams out of their comfort zone on the offensive end.

The Valkyries are a matchup nightmare because of how hard they compete on the defensive end, and they have the inside track to the No. 2 seed, which could set up a favorable first-round matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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