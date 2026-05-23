2026 Women's French Open Odds: Iga Swiatek Favored Over Aryna Sabalenka

Five different women's tennis players have won the last five women's Grand Slams. Madison Keys, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina are the five previous grand slam champions, a complete opposite situation compared to what's going on in the men's game.

That means this year's French Open, which is set to begin this weekend, is wide open. Iga Swiatek has won this tournament four times in the past six years, but it was Coco Gauff who came away victorious in 2025. With that being said, Swiatek is back at the top of the odds list before the tournament begins.

Let's take a look.

Women's French Open Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Iga Swiatek +250

Aryna Sabalenka +275

Elena Rybakina +600

Coco Gauff +650

Mirra Andreeva +900

Elina Svitolina +1500

Marta Kostyuk +2500

Victoria Mboko +4000

Amanda Anisimova +4000

Qinwen Zheng +4000

Krolina Muchova +4000

Barbora Krejcikova +5000

Naomi Osaka +5000

Jessica Pegula +5000

Madison Keys +6000

Jasmine Paolini +6000

Diana Schnaider +6500

Linda Noskova +6500

Anastasia Ptapova +8000

Jelena Ostapenko +8000

Swiatek is the No. 3-ranked women's tennis player in the world, but she's favored to win the French Open for good reason. She has dominated this tournament in her career, posting four wins across the past six editions of the event, along with a 93% win rate. That's a win rate of 13% higher than her next best grand slam, the U.S. Open (80% win rate).

With that being said, there are some tough competitors that she'll have to beat if she wants to win the tournament for the fifth time. Aryna Sabalenka is looking to improve on her finals appearance at last year's French Open. She already has two Australian Open wins and two U.S. Open wins under her belt. Then there's Elena Rybakina, who won this year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open. She defeated Swiatek in the quarterfinals and then took down Jessica Pegula in the semifinals before defeating Sabalenka in the final.

If I were to bet on one competitor to win, I'd be eyeing Mirra Andreeva at +900. It's not a matter of "if" the 19-year-old is going to win a grand slam; it's "when," and I think now is the time to invest in the Russian. She already has two WTA victories in her career, and based on her recent results, her form is peaking. She took Coco Gauff to three sets at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia earlier this month, made it to the Madrid Open Final a few weeks ago, and won the Upper Austria Ladies Linz in April.

With this year's tournament being wide open, I'll bet on the young tennis star to get the first grand slam victory of her career.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva +900

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