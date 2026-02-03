2026 Women’s Olympic Curling Odds (Canada Favored to Win Gold Medal)

The country of Canada once dominated the sport of curling at the Olympics, but now they have just one bronze medal in the past two Olympics, and it came on the men's side. The Canadian women have failed to podium in curling in two straight Winter Games.

The good news for Canadian curling fans is the betting market expects them to reclaim glory at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

Let's take a look at the odds to win the women's curling tournament at the Olympics.

Olympic Women's Curling Gold Medal Odds

Canada -210

Switzerland +240

Sweden +800

South Kora +1700

Japan +3500

Denmark +6000

China +6000

Great Britain +8000

USA +8000

Italy +10000

Canada is set as a sizable -210 favorite, which is an implied probability of 67.74%.

The Canadian women haven't won Olympic gold in curling since the 2014 Sochi Games. Since then, Sweden won gold in PyeongChang in 2018, and Great Britain won gold in Beijing in 2022. Women's curling has been an Olympic event since 1998. Canada, Sweden, and Great Britain are the only countries to win a gold medal in the women's edition of the event.

While I think Canada is the rightful favorite, I think the odds are too short. Rachel Hoffman, Canada's skip, and her team have been in bad form heading into the Olympics, losing in the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open last month and falling in the semifinals at the Players' Championship a week ago. That's going to open the door for the clear second-best team on the women's side, Switzerland.

Pick: Switzerland to Win Women's Olympic Curling Gold +240 via FanDuel

