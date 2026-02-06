2026 Women's Olympic Speed Skating 1000m Odds (Jutta Leerdam Favored to Win Gold Medal)
Much like swimming in the Summer Olympics, there are nearly an endless number of speed skating events in the Winter Olympics. From short track to long track to varying distances, to individual races, to relays, we have some form of speed skating to watch and bet on from start to finish of the 2026 Winter Games.
In this article, we're going to key in on the Women's Speed Skating 1000m on the long track. It's largely a three-woman race, with Jutta Leerdam from the Netherlands set as the betting favorite. Let's take a look.
Olympic Women's Speed Skating 1000m Gold Medal Odds
- Jutta Leerdam (NED) -290
- Miho Takagi (JPN) +300
- Femke Kok (NED) +750
- Brittany Bowe (USA) +3300
- Erin Jackson (USA) +6500
- Mei Han (CHN) +10000
- Suzanne Schulting (NED) +10000
- Beatrice Lamarche (CAN) +10000
- Na-Hyun Lee (KOR) +10000
- Rio Yamada (JPN) +10000
- Nadezhda Morozova (KAZ) +10000
- Sofia Thorup (DEN) +10000
- Karolina Bosiek (POL) +10000
- Isabelle Van Elst (BEL) +10000
- Ellia Smedding (GBR) +10000
- Yukino Yoshida (JPN) +10000
- Qi Yin (CHN) +10000
- Min-Sun Kim (KOR) +10000
- Elizaveta Golubeva (KAZ) +10000
- Anna Ostlender (GER) +10000
Leerdam is the -290 favorite to win the gold medal, which is an implied probability of 74.36%. Realistically, only Miho Takagi (+300) and Femke Kok (+750) have a chance to beat here. There's a significant drop off after Kok with Brittany Bowe from the United States having the next closest odds at +3300.
Leerdam won the silver medal in this event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and now, at 27 years old, it's believed that she's in her athletic prime and is ready to capture the gold medal. She won bronze in the 2024-2025 ISU World Speed Skating Championships, which tells me that while she's a deserving favorite, I think she's overvalued in the betting market.
Miho Takagi won the gold medal in this event at the 2022 Beijing Games, and she still seems to be competing at her peak, winning the gold at the ISU World Speed Skating Championships. She's the one to bet at the current odds.
Pick: Miho Takagi (JPN) +300 via FanDuel
