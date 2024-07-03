49ers 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Oddsmakers Expect No Drop from Reigning NFC Champions)
The San Francisco 49ers have become a fixture in the NFC postseason picture under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco has made the postseason in four of seven seasons under Shanahan, including four of the last five seasons that all feature trips to the NFC title game or better.
Can the Niners make it back? Well, oddsmakers are banking on the team making the postseason with a hefty price to back the team to make the postseason.
Here’s the odds for the 49ers to make the 2024 Playoffs below with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Francisco 49ers Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: -400
- No: +290
49ers Viewed as Likely Postseason Team in Hopes of Repeating in NFC
The Niners have arguably the most talented roster in the NFL around quarterback Brock Purdy.
With an embarrassment of riches in the skill position group that features reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle, the Niners used a first round pick on Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in order to build some depth behind Deebo Samuel and the perilous contract situation of Brandon Aiyuk.
On defense, Nick Bosa is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and the team has plenty of talent around him including Arik Armstead.
The talent is in place for the Niners to make another Super Bowl run, evident in the team’s odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, which is tied with the Chiefs as the favorites heading into the season.
With that in mind, the Niners have a price that is shaded towards the team making the postseason. The -400 price tag translates to an 80% implied probability.
While the NFC West may be improved in 2024 with the Rams and Seahawks set to be in the postseason picture again next season and a healthy Kyler Murray expected to lift the Cardinals out of the depths of the basement of the NFC, the Niners are still seen as a cut above in the betting market.
