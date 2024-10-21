49ers Super Bowl Odds Tank After Week 7 Loss to Chiefs, Brandon Aiyuk Injury
It may not be quite time to push the panic button in San Francisco, but perhaps it's time to start thinking about it.
The start of the season has been a disaster for the defending NFC champions. Christian McCaffrey hasn't played a snap all season, Brandon Aiyuk now has a torn ACL, and they're sitting with a losing record at 3-4 through the first seven weeks.
As a result, their odds have fallen off a cliff after their Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
San Francisco 49ers Odds
49ers Odds Before Regular Season
- To Win Super Bowl 59: +600
- To Win NFC West: -190
- To Make the Playoffs: -430
- Win Total: 11.5
49ers Odds After Week 7
- To Win Super Bowl 59: +1100
- To Win NFC West: +115
- To Make the Playoffs: -140
- Win Total: 8.5
49ers Odds Fall Across the Board
The bad news is, the 49ers odds have fallen significantly compared to the start of the season. Their odds to win Super Bowl 59 have dropped from +600 to +1100, a decrease in implied probability from 14.29% to 8.33%. Their projected win total has also dropped three games from 11.5 to 8.5.
The good news is the 49ers are still favored to win the NFC West at +115. Thankfully for them, there hasn't been another team in the division that has taken command. The Seattle Seahawks have a winning record at 4-3, but they're a distant second on the odds list at +270.
The 49ers are also still favored to make the playoffs at -140, an implied probability of 58.33%. While that's a drop off from their preseason implied probability of 81.13%, oddsmakers still have faith they can lock up a postseason berth.
San Francisco's schedule is working against it. The 49ers have the fourth most difficult schedule remaining based on their opponent's current win percentage. Games against the Cardinals, Rams, and Dolphins are the only games against teams who currently have a losing record.
They have an intriguing game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. They're currently listed at 5.5-point home favorites.
