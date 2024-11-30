49ers vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 13
The Bills and 49ers meet on Sunday Night Football to cap a busy day in the NFL.
With Josh Allen in control of the MVP race, can he pad his stat line with a rushing touchdown against a 49ers team that is fighting for its postseason lives, just a year removed from the Super Bowl?
The Bills will need to tap into its depth with Dawson Knox in line to receive more targets given that Dalton Kincaid is slated to miss his second straight game, should you key in on him as an anytime touchdown scorer?
Here’s three ATD bets for you on SNF.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets for Bills vs. 49ers for Week 13
- Josh Allen +110
- Dawson Knox +270
- Ricky Pearsall +650
Josh Allen
Allen has five rushing touchdowns on the season, including one in the past two games.
With wind gusts at about 20 miles per hour at around the time of kickoff, I believe that this game is going to feature a run-heavy script from both teams, and around the goal line there are few more reliable to push into the end zone than Allen.
At a better than coin flip price, I’ll grab the Bills quarterback to find the end zone.
Dawson Knox
Knox has been surpassed on the depth chart by the dynamic Kincaid, but is more than qualified to see the field, evident when he played for the second year pro last week and caught four of six targets for 40 yards against the Chiefs.
While Knox only has one touchdown on the season, he’s going to be in on a majority of snaps, including around the red zone, where he has proven to be a reliable pass catcher over the years.
In four seasons prior to the Bills drafting Kincaid, Knox had 20 touchdowns. I think there will be red zone chances for him to cash in, especially at long odds like this. These odds translate to an implied probability of 27%.
Ricky Pearsall
Pearsall continues to slide in as the No. 3 receiver in the 49ers pass catching group, playing at least 59% of snaps in five games this season.
While the Niners passing game was ineffective last week with Brandon Allen, the team will hopefully bounce back with Brock Purdy set to return to the field.
After zero catches in the last two weeks, Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism in the rookie wide receiver and with Purdy back under center the hope is that the passing game is improved in this matchup.
Pearsall may be in line for an uptick in production after two quiet games, and as a long shot in this game is exactly who I want to target as the Niners look to keep up with the Bills.
