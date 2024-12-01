49ers vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 13
The Bills will look to resume its path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC with MVP front runner Josh Allen leading the charge.
Buffalo will play in potentially snowy conditions in Western New York against the San Francisco 49ers, who have been ravaged by injuries this season and are viewed as a relative long shot to make the postseason. Can the Niners get Christian McCaffrey going after he returned a few weeks ago from an Achilles injury?
Here’s three player props for some of the biggest players in the Bills vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football matchup.
Best Prop Bets for Bills vs. 49ers for Week 13
- Josh Allen OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards
- Brock Purdy UNDER 230.5 Passing Yards
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards
Josh Allen OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards
Allen continues to be a devastating rush threat, evident in his game winning touchdown run against the Chiefs prior to the team’s BYE week.
The MVP front runner has had little issue clearing this number of late, rushing for 50 or more yards in the last two games.
I also believe the elements will suit Allen nicely in this game with wind gusts north of 20 miles per hour in store for this SNF showdown, which means that the Bills signal caller may be more likely to keep the rock in his hands.
Against a beat up 49ers defense, look for Allen to have a big day on the ground.
Brock Purdy UNDER 230.5 Passing Yards
Purdy is going to play with a shoulder injury despite being limited in practice all week in Santa Clara.
Given the windy conditions, and Purdy’s ailing shoulder, this is an under play for me against a sturdy Bills back seven that is 11th in EPA/Dropback on the season.
Further, both teams play at a prodding pace, which can limit the amount of drives in this one, and in turn, pass attempts. San Francisco averages the second highest seconds per play mark in the country at more than 31 seconds per snap. Buffalo isn’t far behind, ranking 24th in the same metric.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards
It’s been a shaky return to the field for CMC, who has cleared this number in one of three games since coming back from an Achilles injury.
However, given the windy conditions, I believe this game sets up for McCaffrey to get to his quota as the 49ers look to play the role as a running underdog with its starting quarterback back under center.
McCaffrey has still seen plenty of volume in his return, rushing the ball on average about 15 times per game.
The Bills bolster a top 10 defense in terms of EPA/Rush, but I still need to trust McCaffrey in a spot like this where the team’s quarterback is compromised and his volume still points towards him clearing this mark with an even decent night.
