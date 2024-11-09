49ers vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The San Francisco 49ers are fresh off of their bye week and may get Christian McCaffrey back in action in Week 10.
They’ll take on a floundering Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has lost Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, decimating the offense. The Bucs did force overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but they’re still set as underdogs in Week 10.
Since it’s unclear how much McCaffrey will get used, there are a few other ways that I’m looking to bet on this game from a prop perspective.
Here’s a breakdown of three plays for Sunday’s contest.
Best NFL Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Buccaneers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- George Kittle OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
- Rachaad White Anytime TD (+120)
- Baker Mayfield OVER 241.5 Passing Yards (-115)
George Kittle OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
George Kittle has been fantastic as of late, registering at least five receptions and 58 yards in his last four matchups.
He’s scored six times on the season as well, becoming an important target for Brock Purdy – especially with Brandon Aiyuk out for the season.
Kittle is on the field for nearly every play (he’s played 88 percent of the snaps or more in all but one game), and he’s been arguably the most consistent receiver for the 49ers this season.
This prop is too low against a Bucs team that has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL.
Rachaad White Anytime TD (+120)
Despite seeing just six touches last week, Rachaad White found the end one for the Bucs – the third straight game that he’s scored a touchdown.
The best pass catcher of the Bucs’ three-headed backfield, White should be on the field a lot in another game Tampa Bay is expected to lose.
Last week, he played 62 percent of the team’s snaps, and he’s been targeted in the passing game 15 times over his last three games. If you’re going to trust a back in this matchup, White has the highest ceiling of anyone for Tampa Bay.
Baker Mayfield OVER 241.5 Passing Yards (-115)
This game should put the Bucs in a negative game script, meaning they’re going to have to throw the ball a ton.
Mayfield attempted just 31 passes last week, throwing for 200 yards, but he had cleared the 300-yard mark in three straight games before that.
Even though San Francisco has been solid against the pass in 2024, we’ve seen Mayfield throw 45 and 50 passes when the Bucs are behind. I could see that playing out in Week 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.