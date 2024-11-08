49ers vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (San Francisco Will Dominate Tampa Bay)
The San Francisco 49ers have stumbled out of the gates to start the season but Christian McCaffrey seems poised to return to give his team a much-needed boost.
At 4-4, the 49ers are far from being out of the playoff picture and now that they're fresh from a BYE week, they seem to have all signs pointing toward an incoming hot streak for the defending NFC champions. A good time to start one would be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are suffering from significant injuries.
Tampa Bay has been able to stay in games without Mike Evans or Chris Godwin, but the 49ers may prove to be too much for them to handle on Sunday. Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think.
49ers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers -5.5 (-112)
- Buccaneers +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- 49ers -255
- Buccaneers +210
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-115)
- UNDER 50.5 (-105)
The 49ers originally opened as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday. After the Buccaneers lost to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the spread for the game re-opened at 49ers -6.5, but has since moved back down to the original opener of 49ers -5.5. The total for the game has remained steady at 50.5.
49ers vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I think the 49ers are going to run away with the win on Sunday:
The 49ers have had plenty of things go against them this season, but at 4-4, they still head into Week 10 off their BYE week ranking second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play. Now, they're expected to get the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, back in their lineup.
They should get a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers off a short week. Injuries are piling up for Tampa Bay and relying on running the football and throwing double-digit targets to Cade Otton can only take them so far, especially with a defense that has been abysmal at times this season.
If I'm going to predict the final score, I also have to have a take on the total. Base don how the Buccaneers have looked lately, the OVER seems like a no-brainer. Their offense has found ways to move the ball without their top two receivers, but they haven't been able to overcome a defense that has been one of the worst in the league so far this season. Tampa Bay will score enough to help the total go OVER, but ultimately the 49ers will record a dominant win.
Final score prediction: 49ers 38, Buccaneers 17
