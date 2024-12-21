49ers vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The 49ers and Dolphins will face off in a game between two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season.
Neither team has much of a shot to make the playoffs but the loser will be officially eliminated on Sunday. If you want to place a few player prop bets on this interconference showdown, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into them.
49ers vs. Dolphins Player Prop Bets
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Tua Tagovailoa Longest Completion UNDER 33.5 Yards (-115)
- Jauan Jennings OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
- Israel Abanikanda Anytime Touchdown (+400)
Tua Tagovailoa Longest Completion UNDER 33.5 Yards (-115)
Tua Tagovailoa's longest completion of the game being UNDER 33.5 yards is my No. 6 ranked player prop for Week 16:
The San Francisco 49ers have allowed the fewest passing plays of 20+ yards this season at 28. Now, they get to face a Dolphins team that has stayed away from deep shots of late, instead relying on quick passes. As a result, Tua Tagovailoa hasn't had a completion of longer than 30 yards in four straight weeks.
The 49ers defense will keep things infront of them on Sunday.
Jauan Jennings OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Jauan Jennings, like the rest of the 49ers offense, had a rough outing in Week 15 against the Rams, but the targets were still there. Brock Purdy looked his way nine different times, which gives me confidence he'll have a bounce-back performance in Week 16 against the Dolphins.
He remains the only reliable option at the wide receiver position, forcing the 49ers to look his way early and often.
Israel Abanikanda Anytime Touchdown (+400)
The 49ers are down three running backs heading into this game. Patrick Taylor Jr. is the obvious next man up, but don't discount Israel Abanikanda. Once a team gets down to their fourth and fifth-string running backs they aren't going to rely on just one player. That means Abanikanda, the former New York Jets, could hold some betting value in the prop market.
I'm going to take him to score at 4-1 odds.
NFL Week 16 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!