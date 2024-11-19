49ers vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The San Francisco 49ers have fallen to 5-5 on the season and are outside of the playoffs looking in, needing to get hot in the final stretch of the season in order for the defending NFC champions to return to the postseason.
You may be surprised to find out they're underdogs to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. The Packers have got off to a strong 7-3 start to their season, but even the most die hard Green Bay fans would admit they need to pick thinks up a bit to be considered true Super Bowl contenders.
Let's dive into the odds for this NFC showdown.
49ers vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers +2.5 (-110)
- Packers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers +115
- Packers -140
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
49ers vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:25 pm et
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch: FOX
- 49ers Record: 5-5
- Packers Record: 7-3
49ers vs. Packers Betting Trends
- 49ers are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games
- 49ers are 3-9 straight up in their last 12 games played in Green Bay
- 49ers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC North opponents
- Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Packers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC West opponents
- The OVER is 10-5 in the last 15 meetings between these two teams
49ers vs. Packers Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Tatum Bethune, LB - Doubtful
- Kevin Givens, DT - Questionable
- Trent Williams, OT - Questionable
- Dre Greenlaw, LB - PUP-R
- Nick Bosa, DE - Questionable
Packers Injury Report
- Colby Wooden, DT - Questionable
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Doubtful
- Jaire Alexander, CB - Questionable
- Jordan Morgan, OT - IR
- Luke Musgrave, TE - IR
49ers vs. Packers Key Players to Watch
San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey: It's surprising to see the 49ers run game not take off with Christian McCaffrey back in the mix. Jordan Mason had managed to average 5.1 yards per carry this season but CMC has averaged a measly 3.7. He needs to turn into vintage McCaffrey if the 49ers want to go on a late-season run.
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love: The Packers quarterback has been good this season, but many people thought he'd be an MVP candidate in 2024 and he hasn't come close to reaching those expectations. His biggest issue has been his 11 interceptions, which has cost the Packers at times. He'll need to sharpen up if the Packers want to become serious Super Bowl contenders.
49ers vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
I gave out the 49ers as my upset pick of the week in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I may go down with the 49ers ship, but I still believe in this team. No other team has allowed more points in the final two minutes of their games than the 49ers, and they continue to pay the price for it. They're losing games despite largely outplaying their opponents. For example, they still rank second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.3, behind only the Ravens (+1.5).
I have some concerns about the Packers. They're winning games, but Jordan Love has regressed from his 2023 success. He currently ranks 15th in the NFL in EPA+CPOE composite, behind the likes of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Kirk Cousins. He's also 17th in success rate, showing he's just been an average quarterback in 2024, which may keep them from being able to put a team like the 49ers.
I'll back the 49ers to win this game outright as slight underdogs. I think the market has penalized the 49ers too much for being on the wrong end of variance.
Pick: 49ers +115
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
