49ers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 3
The San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders will throw down in the final of three Friday night preseason games. It will serve as the last exhibition game for both teams before the start of the regular season season.
The 49ers are 1-1 so far in the preseason, failing to score more than 16 points in either of their first two games. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 0-2, narrowly losing to the Vikings by a score of 24-23 and then getting bulldozed but the Cowboys, 27-12.
Let's jump into the odds for tonight's matchup.
49ers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers -9.5 (-105)
- Raiders +9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers -430
- Raiders +340
Total
- OVER 32.5 (-110)
- UNDER 32.5 (-110)
49ers vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- 49ers preseason record: 1-1
- Raiders preseason record: 0-2
49ers vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Kyle Shanahan is 12-11 straight up and 12-10-1 against the spread in the preseason in his career
- Antonio Pierce is 0-2 SU and 1-1 ATS in the preseason in his career
49ers vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
The Raiders opened up as 3.5-point favorites but eventually became 7.5-point underdogs, which was the biggest NFL preseason line movement since 2004.
The line continued to grow and as of writing this article, the 49ers are 9.5-point favorites on Friday night. A big part of the move is likely due to Shanahan announcing the starters will play a chunk of tonight's game.
Now that the line has already made a drastic move, the betting value on the 49ers is no longer there. Instead, I'm going to zig while everyone else zags and back the Raiders as 9.5-point underdogs. With the total set at a low mark of 32.5, it isn't difficult to imagine Las Vegas can keep the store within the single-digits.
I'll back Pierce and company as they try to find some momentum before the start of the regular season.
Pick: Raiders +9.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.