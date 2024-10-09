49ers vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Target George Kittle)
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks both had disappointing losses in Week 5, and they’ll have a quick turnaround to avenge them on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.
San Francisco is favored on the road in this game, but I’m focusing on the prop market for some of my favorite bets on Thursday.
Both of these offenses can score a ton of points, ranking No. 9 and No. 10 in scoring this season, and that leaves the door open to bet on a bunch of anytime touchdown scorers in Week 6.
Here are the top players to bet on Thursday night.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- George Kittle Anytime TD (+145)
- Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-135)
- Brandon Aiyuk Anytime TD (+135)
George Kittle Anytime TD (+145)
George Kittle has been a touchdown machine for the 49ers, finding the end zone in three straight games while getting targeted 24 times by Brock Purdy in those contests.
Kittle finished last week’s loss to Arizona with 12 targets, eight catches, 64 yards and score.
Now, he takes on a Seattle defense has has been vulnerable against the pass the last two weeks against Detroit and New York.
Given Kittle’s target share, he’s a great bet to find the end zone for a fourth straight game.
Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-135)
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III failed to score for the first time this season in Week 5 after recording four scores in his first two starts of the season.
But, I’m going back to him in Week 6.
Walker had a major role in Week 5, even with the Seattle running game getting abandoned early. He caught seven passes on eight targets for 57 yards, and he should be heavily involved against San Fran.
James Conner had 21 touches for 100 yards in Week 5 against San Fran, although he didn’t find the end zone.
With Walker potentially seeing a big workload on Thursday, he’s a solid bet to score for the fifth time in 2024.
Brandon Aiyuk Anytime TD (+135)
The Brandon Aiyuk breakout game finally happened in Week 5, as the former first-round pick had eight catches on 12 targets for 147 yards.
Is that finally what gets Aiyuk going this season?
The star receiver has not caught a touchdown in 2024, but he could be in a good spot to find the end zone on Thursday after Seattle allowed 257 passing yards and two scores to Daniel Jones even with Malik Nabers injured and out of the lineup.
I’ll trust Aiyuk to stay hot in primetime.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.