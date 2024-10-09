49ers vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6
The race for the top spot in the NFC West heats up on Thursday night, as the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to play the Seattle Seahawks, who lead the division with a 3-2 record.
San Francisco blew a double-digit lead to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, and now it needs a win to get back ahead of Arizona (if the Cards lose this week) and Seattle in the NFC West division.
Meanwhile, Seattle has dropped back-to-back games after starting the season 3-0 – albeit against a weak schedule.
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of Thursday night’s standalone matchup. Let’s dive in.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 49ers -3.5 (-102)
- Seahawks +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- 49ers: -175
- Seahawks: +145
Total
- 47.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The 49ers are coming into this game as road favorites, a spot that they’re just 6-5 against the spread in over the last two seasons.
Seattle has dropped back-to-back games, and it has struggled overall against the spread, going 1-3-1 ATS this season.
49ers vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan broke down his play for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week – and he’s siding with Seattle covering the spread.
This year's version of the San Francisco 49ers isn't the same as last year's and we should start treating them that way. They may figure things out as the season progresses, but they have some issues, specifically on defense. They're 21st in the league in opponent yards per play (5.6) and 12th in opponent EPA per play, well below where the Seahawks rank in those categories.
Seattle runs at the lowest rate in the NFL but yet the Seahawks rank seventh in yards per carry averaging 5.0 yards per rush. I expect them to switch things up and start relying on their run game a little bit more, which will be effective against a 49ers' defense that ranks 26th in opponent rush success rate.
On a short week at home, I'm going to take the 3.5 points with the Seahawks as we continue to wait for the 49ers to find their stride.
I don’t disagree with MacMillan’s assessment.
The 49ers have not played well early on in 2024, and asking them to cover more than a field goal on the road is a tall task. I do still think they win this game, but bettors should expect it to be close.
Since these teams are both in the top 10 in the league in scoring in 2024, I also expect this to just go OVER the total.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Seahawks 26
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
