49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The San Francisco 49ers head to Seattle for a divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Both teams will be looking to rebound from Week 5 upset losses, but Seattle still holds the edge in the NFC West standings -- for now.
Who has the upper hand in Week 6? Let’s break it down.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Seahawks +3
- 49ers -3
Moneyline
- Seahawks +140
- 49ers -166
Total
- 47.5
Seahawks vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:15 EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime
- 49ers Record: (2-3)
- Seahawks Record: (3-2)
49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- These teams have met five times in the last two seasons. San Francisco is 5-0.
- In those five matchups, the 49ers are 4-1 ATS.
- San Francisco is 0-2 as the away team this year.
- Seattle is 2-1 at home
- Seattle is 0-2 in Conference games
- San Francisco is 0-3 in Conference
- Four Seattle games and three San Francisco games have gone over this year
- Brock Purdy is 3-0 career on Thursday Night Football
- Geno Smith is 0-5
49ers vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- RB Christian McCaffrey - out
- K Jake Moody - out
- LT Trent Williams - questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- LB Boye Mafe - questionable
- DT Byron Murphy II
49ers vs. Seahawks Key Players to Watch
49ers RB Jordan Mason
Mason draws a favorable matchup this week with the Seahawks who have allowed an average of more than 110 rushing yards per game to running backs, and 4.69 yards per carry. Mason continues to dominate this backfield, averaging more than 21 carries per game and 5.1 yards per carry.
In his Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, he logged his fewest carries of the season (14), averaging 6.4 yards per carry for a total of 89 yards. Despite a lost fumble vs. the Cardinals, Mason should continue to own this 49ers backfield.
Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
After three consecutive 100+ yard games, DK Metcalf logged just 55 yards in Seattle’s loss to the Giants. Metcalf has been held to fewer than 60 or fewer yards in his last six matchups with San Francisco.
Instead, look for Lockett and Smith-Njigba to pick up a few extra yards.
The Niners have allowed an average of 78 receiving yards (fourth-most) and a league-high 18.5 average yards per reception to receivers in the slot, where Smith-Njigba runs 86.6% of his routes.
49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
The Seahawks were on a roll before dropping their last two games. Geno Smith still leads the league in passing attempts (199) and passing yards (1,466) with an impressive 71.9% completion rate. His 146 rushing yards rank seventh at the position.
Seattle’s 24.4 points per game this season rank 11th in the league.
Brock Purdy has passed for the fourth-most yards this season (1,374) with a 65.6% completion rate, and Brandon Aiyuk finally got going for the Niners last Sunday.
In what is expected to be a close game with a game total of 47.5, expect both QBs to put the ball in the air. The Lions had success vs. this Seattle secondary despite the fact that they have allowed just 6.68 yards per attempt to opposing passers.
The Seahawks have allowed just a 32% conversion rate on third downs (ninth) while the Niners have allowed 43% (22nd). San Francisco has also allowed higher fourth-down conversion and red zone scoring rate. Seattle has allowed only a 20% fourth-down conversion rate (second).
Both offenses are relatively healthy, except the 49ers will be without Jake Moody. That’s enough to have me taking the home dogs plus the points tonight.
Seattle will play hard at home, and the Niners won’t run away with this one.
The Pick: Seattle +3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.