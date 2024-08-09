49ers vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
Two teams with completely different expectations this season will face each other in the opening week of the NFL Preseason.
The San Francisco 49ers will look to return to the Super Bowl for the second straight season, but this time they plan on winning it. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans will take the first steps of a new era this season with Mike Vrabel no longer their head coach and Derrick Henry now in Baltimore.
Saturday night's game may be meaningless in the long run, but we can create meaning by placing a bet or two on it.
49ers vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers +5.5 (-110)
- Titans -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers +200
- Titans -240
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-110)
- UNDER 38.5 (-110)
49ers vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL+
- 49ers preseason record: 0-0
- Titans preseason record: 0-0
49ers vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Kyle Shanahan is 11-10 straight up and 11-9-1 ATS in the preseason in his career
- Brian Callahan will be making his head coaching debut
49ers vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
San Francisco 49ers
Renardo Green: There are plenty of position battles, mostly for backup spots, that will be contested for the 49ers throughout the preseason. But there's one "starting" role that is in contention and a rookie could claim it. Renardo Green, the 49ers' second round pick from Florida State, could win the starting nickle back role with the team. Keep an eye on him on Saturday night.
Tennessee Titans
Mason Rudolph: The Titans' starting quarterback, Will Levis, will play a series or two but the more interesting player at that position against the 49ers will be Mason Rudolph. The former Pittsburgh Steelers is in a battle for the backup job with Malik Willis and if he wins it, there's a chance we see him at some point this regular season. Levis' starting role is secure for now, but if he stumbles out the gates in the regular season, Rudolph may get a chance to prove his worth.
49ers vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
Not only do the 49ers not plan on playing their starters, but they have backups who are dealing with injuries as well heading into their first preseason game. Their backfield has several injuries including Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, and Isaac Guerendo will all miss the game leaving them depleted at running back.
The Titans are the less skilled teams, but many times you'll see worse teams, especially those who are starting fresh with a rebuild, play extremely competitively in the preseason. That goes for their new head coach is well, who will look to start off his tenure on the right foot.
I'll lay the points with the Titans at home and hope their underrated core of players play with something to prove.
Pick: Titans -5.5
