49ers vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 2 (Deebo Samuel Undervalued in This Prop?)
The San Francisco 49ers will face former backup quarterback Sam Darnold with his new team – the Minnesota Vikings – on Sunday in NFL Week 2.
Minnesota got off to a great start in the Darnold era, winning 28-6 against the New York Giants in Week1. After a strong start, Darnold wasn’t asked to do much in the second half, but that won’t be the case against the 49ers in Week 2.
San Fran is favored by five points on the road, meaning we could see Darnold air the ball out a lot on Sunday.
I’m focused on one prop for the Minnesota quarterback, but I also think Deebo Samuel has some insane value on Sunday. With Christian McCaffrey still banged up and potentially missing this game, Samuel saw 13 touches and 17 opportunities in Week 1 between receptions and carries.
Can he replicate that on Sunday?
Here’s how I’d wager on him against Minnesota.
Best NFL Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Vikings
- Sam Darnold UNDER 12.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
- Deebo Samuel OVER 4.5 Receptions (+100)
Sam Darnold UNDER 12.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Darnold carried the ball three times for three yards in Week 1, and he’s only cleared 12.5 rushing yards 21 times in 67 career NFL games.
The former first-round pick is mobile, but I doubt the Vikings want him to run the ball often, and it’s highly unlikely that they’re calling several designed runs for Darnold in this game.
Quarterbacks averaged just 3.8 yards per carry against the 49ers last season, and if this game is a negative game script, I expect Darnold to attack through the air more than with his legs.
Deebo Samuel OVER 4.5 Receptions (+100)
Jordan Mason received 28 carries in place of Christian McCaffrey in Week 1, but Samuel was the focal point of the rest of the offense, receiving eight carries and catching five of his team-high nine targets for 54 yards.
Deebo also scored on the ground against the New York Jets.
I think he’s a solid bet to finish with five or more receptions, especially if CMC sits.
Samuel can be used out of the backfield as a receiver (Mason had just one target), and he saw by far the most targets from Brock Purdy. Despite throwing just 29 passes in Week 1, Purdy looked Samuel’s way on nearly a third of his passes.
Getting this at even money is a terrific value on Sunday.
