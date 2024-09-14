49ers vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Expect San Francisco to Roll)
Do we have a revenge game on our hands in NFL Week 2?
Sam Darnold – the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback last season – is now the starter for the Minnesota Vikings, and he’ll take on his former team at home in Week 2.
The Vikings picked up a commanding win behind a strong Darnold showing in Week 1, but it also came against the New York Giants. San Francisco also beat up on a New York team, winning by double digits on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.
Oddsmakers are giving Brock Purdy and company the edge in the latest odds, but can we use those odds to correctly predict the final score of this Week 2 matchup?
I’m attempting to do so for this Sunday afternoon matchup.
49ers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 49ers -6 (-110)
- Vikings +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers: -258
- Vikings: +210
Total
- 45 (Over -112/Under -108)
The 49ers are road favorites in this one, a spot where they went 6-3 against the spread last season.
Both of these teams covered in Week 1, but Minnesota is much less of a known quality with Darnold under center. Here’s how our NFL betting insider views Sunday’s matchup:
49ers vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
San Francisco scored on eight straight possessions in Week 1 against what was expected to be an elite Jets defense, and it may not have even played its best offensive game.
Jordan Mason filled in admirably for Christian McCaffrey, but Brandon Aiyuk wasn’t a factor in Week 1.
Despite that, the 49ers won and covered against the Jets, and they could be in line to do the same in Week 2. Our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan explained in his Road to 272 bets (where he picks every game, every week) why he’s all over the Niners on Sunday:
Despite the contract issues with Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams along with missing their best player, Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers still made short work of the New York Jets on Monday night, winning by a score of 32-19.
I see no reason why the 49ers won't run over the Vikings in Week 2. I take little away from Minnesota beating up on the lowly Giants and now their quarterback, Sam Darnold, has to take on his former team in the 49ers. If anyone in the NFL knows how to attack Darnold, it's going to be Kyle Shanahan.
Minnesota’s Week 1 win was impressive, but this is a much, much tougher test than the New York Giants.
If Aiyuk starts to get in a rhythm again, I have no issue in laying the points with the defending NFC champions.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Vikings 17
