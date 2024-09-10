49ers vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
Despite preseason contract issues with multiple players and missing Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers once again looked like their dominant selves, beating up on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
Now, they 49ers head north to take on the Minnesota Vikings and Sam Darnold, who served as Brock Purdy's backup last season. Will their former backup come back to haunt them in Week 2?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
49ers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers -6.5 (-105)
- Vikings +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers -270
- Vikings +220
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
49ers vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- 49ers record: 1-0
- Vikings record: 0-1
49ers vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- 49ers are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Vikings are 7-0 straight up in their last seven home games vs. 49ers
- The UNDER is 5-2 the last seven games the 49ers have played in September
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Vikings' last five games
- Vikings are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 home games
49ers vs. Vikings Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Dee Winter, LB - Questionable
- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Questionable
- Aaron Banks, G - Questionable
- Talanoa Hufanga, S - Questionable
- Christian McCaffrey, RB - Questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Jordan Addison, WR - Questionable
49ers vs. Vikings Key Players to Watch
San Francisco 49ers
Jordan Mason: The 49ers' run game didn't skip a beat with Jordan Mason stepping in for an injured Christian McCaffrey, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 5.3 yards per carry. With CMC questionable once again, Mason may see another game as the feature back.
Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold: The Vikings' new quarterback shined in his debut with the Vikings, completing 19-of-24 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Now, he'll be playing against his former team in the 49ers. San Francisco will prove to be a much tougher challenge than the Giants, can he continue his hot streak?
49ers vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
I broke down why I like the 49ers to keep rolling and cover the spread in Week 2 in the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
Despite the contract issues with Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams along with missing their best player, Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers still made short work of the New York Jets on Monday night, winning by a score of 32-19.
I see no reason why the 49ers won't run over the Vikings in Week 2. I take little away from Minnesota beating up on the lowly Giants and now their quarterback, Sam Darnold, has to take on his former team in the 49ers. If anyone in the NFL knows how to attack Darnold, it's going to be Kyle Shanahan.
The 49ers roll again in Week 2.
Pick: 49ers -6.5 (-110)
