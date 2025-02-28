SI

76ers NBA Championship Odds After Joel Embiid Ruled Out for Season

Iain MacMillan

The 76ers announced on Friday that Joel Embiid will miss the rest 2024-25 NBA season.
The Philadelphia 76ers chances at making the NBA Playoffs were dwindling already but a final nail in the coffin of their postseason dreams was delivered today when the team announced that their star center, Joel Embiid, will miss the rest of the regular season.

Embiid has been battling a knee injury all season and according to the team's announcement, they have determined the best course of action is to miss the rest of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

As you would expect, the Sixers' odds have plummeted as a result.

76ers NBA Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • +100000

At +10000, the 76ers' odds join the rest of the basement dwellers in the NBA. Those odds give Philadelphia a 0.1% chance of winning the league's championship this season. The only reason their odds are still available to bet on at all is because they are yet to be mathematically eliminated, but it won't be much longer until that's the case.

As of writing this article, the 76ers are 2.5 games back from the final play-in spot, but their odds to make the postseason have been taken down at all sportsbooks. Their season, as of today, is effectively over.

Don't worry Philadelphia fans, at least you have the Eagles.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

