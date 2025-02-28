76ers NBA Championship Odds After Joel Embiid Ruled Out for Season
The Philadelphia 76ers chances at making the NBA Playoffs were dwindling already but a final nail in the coffin of their postseason dreams was delivered today when the team announced that their star center, Joel Embiid, will miss the rest of the regular season.
Embiid has been battling a knee injury all season and according to the team's announcement, they have determined the best course of action is to miss the rest of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.
As you would expect, the Sixers' odds have plummeted as a result.
76ers NBA Championship Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- +100000
At +10000, the 76ers' odds join the rest of the basement dwellers in the NBA. Those odds give Philadelphia a 0.1% chance of winning the league's championship this season. The only reason their odds are still available to bet on at all is because they are yet to be mathematically eliminated, but it won't be much longer until that's the case.
As of writing this article, the 76ers are 2.5 games back from the final play-in spot, but their odds to make the postseason have been taken down at all sportsbooks. Their season, as of today, is effectively over.
Don't worry Philadelphia fans, at least you have the Eagles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.