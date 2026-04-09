76ers' NBA Finals Odds Drop Following Latest Joel Embiid Injury Update
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Joel Embiid cannot catch a break when it comes to a playoff run.
The former league MVP has been in and out of the lineup this season managing multiple injuries, and now it appears he could miss significant time for the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid is set to undergo surgery this afternoon after he was diagnosed with appendicitis.
According to NBA injury expert Jeff Stotts, the average time lost for NBA players that have had the surgery is about 23 days, or 10.2 games.
If Embiid is sidelined for three weeks, he'd not only miss the play-in tournament, but likely the most of the first round of the playoffs as well. Entering Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets, the 76ers hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the reports of Embiid's procedure, the oddsmakers at DraftKings dropped the 76ers from +9000 to +10000 to win the NBA Finals. Philly has not clinched a playoff spot yet, and these odds show that the betting market isn't sold on it getting through the play-in tournament -- if that becomes the Sixers' path to a spot.
Philadelphia may need to win out -- and get some help -- just to avoid the play-in tournament this season, as just two games separate the No. 9-seeded Charlotte Hornets from the No. 5-seeded Atlanta Hawks. Toronto (the No. 6 seed) has a one-game lead on Philly in the standings with three games left in the regular season.
The Sixers have struggled without Embiid this season, going 19-22 in the 41 games that he's missed and 24-14 in the 38 games that he's played in. If the star center is unable to return for the first round of the playoffs, it's hard to see the Sixers pulling off any kind of upset -- if they even make it through the play-in tournament.
This season, Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. The Sixers will rely heavily on guard Tyrese Maxey for as long as Embiid is sidelined following his surgery.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2