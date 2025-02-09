76ers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 9
The Milwaukee Bucks received some tough news on Sunday morning, as star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss time with a calf strain – including Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The current No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks can’t afford a lengthy absence for Giannis before they fall back toward the play-in tournament picture.
On Sunday, the Bucks are actually home underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers – who have listed Joel Embiid as questionable. Embiid returned to action last week and put up a triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks before struggling on Friday night against Detroit.
The Sixers are still just 11th in the East after losses to Miami and Detroit to close out the week. Can they bounce back as road favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday.
76ers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers -1.5 (-108)
- Bucks +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -122
- Bucks: +102
Total
- 228 (Over -108/Under -112)
76ers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN+
- 76ers record: 20-31
- Bucks record: 27-23
76ers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Paul George – available
- Guerschon Yabusele – probable
- Jared McCain – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Liam Robbins – questionable
- Pat Connaughton – questionable
76ers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Joel Embiid OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-140)
This is a great matchup for Embiid – if he plays – against a Bucks team that is just 26th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Embiid has picked up 10 or more boards in three of his last four games, playing at least 28:58 in each game. With the Bucks down Antetokounmpo – their best rebounder – I don’t see Embiid having a hard time on the glass on either end of the floor.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kyle Kuzma OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
Kuzma came off the bench and played just under 24 minutes in his Bucks debut, shooting 4-for-13 from the field, 3-for-8 from 3 and scoring 13 points.
While Kuzma’s shooting numbers in Washington were a disaster, the Bucks traded for him to spark their offense and give them size on the defensive end on the wing.
I think Kuzma could be in line for another game with over 10 shot attempts, and he’s a solid bet to clear his points prop against a Philly team that is 26th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
76ers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
This is the 11th time that the Sixers have been favored on the road this season, and they’ve gone an impressive 6-4 against the spread in their previous 10 matchups.
While they failed to cover as road favorites on Friday, this is a great matchup against a Milwaukee team that is down its best player and 0-1 against the spread as a home underdog.
The Sixers also haven’t had many games with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George all healthy, and their offensive ceiling should rise if Embiid is able to suit up on Sunday afternoon.
The Bucks (4-6 in their last 10 games) actually are behind the Sixers in net rating over their last 10 games despite Giannis playing in most of them.
These teams are 24th (Milwaukee) and 26th (Philadelphia) in defensive rating over that stretch. With Giannis out, I’m not sold on the Bucks taking as big of an advantage of poor defensive plays as I am the Sixers.
Don’t be shocked if Philly pulls out a road win on Sunday.
Pick: Sixers ML (-135 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
