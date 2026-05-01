76ers vs. Celtics Opening Odds for Game 7 (Boston Heavily Favored to Bounce Back)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers won’t go away, winning Game 5 on the road and Game 6 at home to force a Game 7 on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics.

Boston took a 3-1 series lead after a blowout win in Game 4 (Embiid’s first appearance in the series), but it has struggled on offense in back-to-back games. The C’s have shot under 30 percent from 3 in all three of their losses in this series, and Jayson Tatum (calf) exited Game 6 early.

While the star forward has said that he expects to play on Saturday, Boston doesn’t have much room for error against a Philly team that has Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George all playing at a high level.

The Sixers were 5.5-point home dogs in Game 6, and they are even bigger underdogs in Game 7. Can they pull off the upset?

Here’s a look at the opening odds and some trends to know before Saturday’s series finale.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +7.5 (-108)

Celtics -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

76ers: +250

Celtics: -310

Total

206.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Boston has been favored in every game in this series, and that’s not changing in Game 7. However, Boston closed as an 11-point favorite in Game 5, so this is a four-point adjustment after Philly won back-to-back games.

The Sixers have won back-to-back games by double digits, and they’re looking to complete the 14th comeback from a 3-1 series deficit in NBA history.

76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 Preview

Home teams traditionally dominate Game 7s, but there is no doubt that Boston has looked out of sorts on the offensive end in the last two games.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have gotten outplayed by the trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George, and Boston’s 3-point shooting has been a major issue in this series.

The C’s entered Game 6 shooting just over 27 percent from deep in their losses, and they shot 29.3 percent from deep, failing to reach 100 points, in Game 6.

Boston is 19-18 against the spread when favored at home while the Sixers are just 13-13 against the spread as road underdogs in the 2025-26 season.

All year long, Boston has been an elite offensive team, and if it can get hot from beyond the arc, it has the firepower to hold off Philly in Game 7. Still, the Sixers are trending in the right direction with back-to-back wins, and oddsmakers have taken notice with this adjusted spread for Saturday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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