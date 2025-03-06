76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 6
The Boston Celtics are fresh off of a win on Wednesday over the Portland Trail Blazers, and they’ll play the second night of a back-to-back against a banged-up Philadelphia 76ers squad on Thursday.
Boston sat Jayson Tatu, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis on the front end of a back-to-back, but it still came away with a 10-point win. Now, the C’s are favored even more on Thursday, with Philly already ruling out Tyrese Maxey. Joel Embiid (out for the season) also won’t play, and Paul George is listed as questionable.
The 76ers appear to be tanking in hopes of keeping their top-six protected first-round pick, but can they keep things closer than oddsmakers think on Thursday? Quentin Grimes has become a pleasant surprise for Philly since the trade deadline, and he could be in line for a major workload tonight with Maxey out.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest between these division rivals.
76ers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +14 (-108)
- Celtics -14 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +625
- Celtics: -950
Total
- 221 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- 76ers record: 21-40
- Celtics record: 44-18
76ers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Paul George – questionable
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Justin Edwards – questionable
- Jared McCain – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paul George OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-145)
While 76ers star Paul George has struggled mightily this season, I do think he’s worth a shot in his rebounds prop – if he plays – on Thursday.
This season, PG is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game, and he’s cleared 4.5 rebounds in six of his last nine games. Over his last three games, George has seven, eight, and eight boards. He’s undervalued at this number tonight.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
This season, Jaylen Brown hasn’t shot the 3-ball that well, hitting just 32.2 percent of his attempts while averaging 1.9 made 3s per game.
However, he’s cleared this prop line three times in three games against the 76ers, who rank 16th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage. If Brown keeps attempting close to six 3s a game (he averages 5.9), he should be able to clear this prop on Thursday night.
76ers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Boston sat three starters and still won by double digits against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Now, it gets a favorable matchup against a banged-up Philly team that won’t have Tyrese Maxey in action on Thursday.
Boston should get Jayson Tatum back, and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) may also return to the lineup.
The C’s have turned in some disappointing showings against Philly this season, including a loss on Christmas Day, but the 76ers are tanking at this point in the season with Joel Embiid on the shelf.
Philly is 29th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games (-9.9), while Boston is fourth over that same stretch.
The C’s should roll tonight, even if they sit a few players.
Pick: Celtics -14 (-112 at DraftKings)
