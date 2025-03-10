76ers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
The Atlanta Hawks have won two games in a row to jump into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’ll look to keep their winning ways going on Monday night against a tanking Philadelphia 76ers team.
The Sixers lost Joel Embiid for the season, and they’ve been playing without Paul George (groin) and Tyrese Maxey (finger, back) as of late. On Sunday night, the 76ers won against the Utah Jazz at home, but they nearly blew a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Now, Philly hits the road for the second night of a back-to-back, and it has been one of the worst teams in the NBA in terms of net rating over its last 10.
Can the Hawks, who are aiming to hold off Miami and Orlando in the play-in tournament picture, pick up a win as a home favorite?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, payers to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday night.
76ers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +10.5 (-110)
- Hawks -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +340
- Hawks: -440
Total
- 236 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 22-41
- Hawks record: 30-34
76ers vs. Hawks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Vit Krejci – questionable
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Keaton Wallace – questionable
- Trae Young – questionable
76ers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 11.5 Assists (-120)
This is a solid matchup for Young tonight – if he’s able to suit up – as the 76ers rank 24th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Young is averaging 11.5 assists per game overall, and he’s picked up 12 or more dimes in six of his last eight games. On top of that, Young is averaging 11.9 assists per game over his last 16 games (since Feb. 1).
He should be able to get his teammates some easy buckets against this tanking Philly team tonight.
76ers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
These are two of the best OVER teams in the NBA this season, and the Hawks are the No. 2 team in pace in the 2024-25 campaign.
The Hawks have hit the OVER more than any team in the NBA at home (20-11) this season while Philly is 17-11-2 to the OVER on the road.
There is some risk here since Tyrese Maxey and Paul George have been out for the 76ers as of late, but I think Atlanta’s fast-paced nature will push this game over. Let’s not forget, the Sixers combined for 248 points against the Jazz on Sunday even though both teams were resting basically all of their best players.
The Hawks should be able to score at will against a Philly team that is in the bottom five in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games. Plus, Atlanta is just 27th in opponent points per game in the 2024-25 season.
Let’s root for points on Monday night.
Pick: OVER 236 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
