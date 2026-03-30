76ers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

Two teams fighting for a top eight spot in the Eastern Conference face off on Monday night, as the Philadelphia 76ers take on Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for Miami after it lost badly to the Indiana Pacers as a 9.5-point road favorite. The Heat are multiple games behind the No. 7-seeded 76ers in the standings, and a playoff spot is looking less and less likely with the team’s recent slide.

Philly is finally getting healthy ahead of the playoffs, as Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George all returned to the lineup last week. Maxey is listed as available on the team’s injury report while both George and Embiid don’t carry a designation into this game.

As a result, oddsmakers have set the Sixers as road favorites in this matchup. Philly is just a game out of the No. 5 seed, and a strong finish to the regular season could help it avoid the play-in tournament entirely.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

76ers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -1.5 (-118)

Heat +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

76ers: -130

Heat: +110

Total

246.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

76ers vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

76ers record: 41-33

Heat record: 39-36

76ers vs. Heat Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – out

Tyrese Maxey – available

Heat Injury Report

Not submitted yet

76ers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 Points (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Maxey is a great prop target against Miami:

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.9 points per game this season, and he returned to put up 26 points on 18 shots in over 40 minutes on Saturday in a huge win over Charlotte.

Maxey had 28 points on a poor shooting night (9-for-26) in his last game against the Miami Heat, and I love him in this market since it’s clear his role is not going to diminish even though he’s coming off an injury.

The Heat are in the bottom 10 in the NBA in opponent points per game, mainly because they play at the fastest pace in the league. Over their last 10 games, the Heat are just 23rd in the league in defensive rating.

Maxey has been in the mix to averaging 30 points per game this season, and he’s taking a career high 21.8 shots per game while leading the league in minutes per game. He’s worth a look with this prop set below his season average on Monday night.

76ers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

Philadelphia picked up a commanding win over Charlotte on Saturday, and it’s in the mix to for a top-six seed in the East.

Now, with Maxey, Embiid and Paul George all in the lineup, the Sixers are one of the scarier teams in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Meanwhile, Miami has gone in the tank over its last 10 games, ranking 20th in the league in net rating. It was blown out by a tanking Indiana Pacers team on Sunday, and Norman Powell (illness) missed that game and could sit again on Monday.

Philadelphia does not have an impressive profile (19th in net rating this season), but it has two high-level All-Star scorers in Embiid and Maxey when healthy. With Miami falling into the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating over its last 10 games, I think it’s going to struggle against a rested Sixers team on the second night of a back-to-back.

Pick: Sixers Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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