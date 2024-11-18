76ers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Monday, Nov. 18
The Philadelphia 76ers are just 2-10 straight up this season and still won’t have Tyrese Maxey heading into Monday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.
Meanwhile, the Heat are 5-7 straight up and have not had Jimmy Butler in a game since Nov. 8, certainly limiting their ceiling offensively.
Joel Embiid (doubtful for tonight) has returned for the Sixers, but it appears he won't play tonight due to an illness. Even when Embiid has been in the lineup, hasn’t translated to wins so far in the 2024-25 campaign.
Does that change on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, prop bets, and my prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference showdown.
76ers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +3 (-112)
- Heat -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +120
- Heat: -142
Total
- 212.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
76ers vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 2-10
- Heat record: 507
76ers vs. Heat Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – doubtful
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Adem Bona – out
- Justin Edwards – out
- Lester Quinones – out
Heat Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Best NBA Prop Bets for 76ers vs. Heat
Philadelphia 76ers Prop Bets
- Jared McCain OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
Rookie Jared McCain is going OFF as of late, averaging 26.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game over his last five matchups, making four or more 3-balls in four of those games.
McCain has attempted at least eight shots from deep in each of those games, and he’s gone OVER 3.5 3-pointers in three straight games – taking 10 or more 3s in each. If his usage stays the same with Maxey still out, McCain is a value at +120 to hit four or more shots from deep.
Miami Heat Prop Bets
- Jimmy Butler OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
If Jimmy Butler plays in this game, this prop is way too low for him. He’s only averaging 16.1 points per game, but he’s cleared 17.5 points in four of the seven games that he’s finished this season. Not only that, but Butler has averaged at least 19.9 points per game in every season in Miami.
76ers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
The Sixers rank dead last in the NBA in offensive rating this season, but at least Paul George appears to be playing in this game, which should raise their ceiling against Miami.
Philly has still gone OVER the total in six of its 12 games, and the Heat – 7-5 to the OVER – are surprisingly a decent OVER team this season.
The reason?
Both of these teams are in the bottom 12 in the league in defensive rating, which is an uncharacteristic start for Erik Spoelstra’s squad.
Oddsmakers seem to think this game will be in the low 100s, but the Heat are allowing 111 points per game while Philly is giving up 112.8. Don’t be shocked if this sneaks into the 220s – especially if Butler ends up suiting up on the Miami side.
Pick: OVER 212.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.