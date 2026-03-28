76ers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 28

The Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets are battling for playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They’re both in the play-in tournament right now, but are just a win or two away from getting up into the top six.

Joel Embiid returned from injury, and Paul George came back from his suspension to help the 76ers put up a whopping 157 points against the Bulls on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. are questionable to return on Saturday.

They face off against a red-hot Hornets team that has won five straight games.

The Hornets beat a shorthanded 76ers squad 130-93 in January after Philadelphia got a home win over Charlotte back in October.

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The oddsmakers have the Hornets as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Saturday evening.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday evening’s NBA matchup.

76ers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +5.5 (-105)

Hornets -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers +180

Hornets -218

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 28

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, FDSN SE-CHA

76ers record: 40-33

Hornets record: 39-34

76ers vs. Hornets Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – Out

Tyrese Maxey – Questionable

Kelly Oubre Jr. – Questionable

Hornets Injury Report

Tosan Evbuomwan – Out

PJ Hall – Out

Liam McNeeley – Out

Antonio Reeves – Out

Tidjane Salaun – Out

76ers vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Joel Embiid OVER 33.5 Points + Rebounds (-113)

Joel Embiid returned with a bang on Wednesday, putting up 35 points and 6 rebounds in a blowout win over the Bulls. He’s now averaging 26.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.

Embiid has been great when healthy this season. He’s gone OVER 33.5 points + rebounds in four of his last five and 11 of his last 13 contests. I’ll back him tonight in Charlotte.

76ers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

The 76ers have struggled on the road against strong teams this season, and the Hornets are exactly that right now. Charlotte’s margins of victory have been 11, 43, 23, 19, and 30 during its five-game winning streak.

Maybe Philadelphia can keep rolling with a healthy lineup, but I like the Hornets to sting the 76ers on Saturday.

Pick: Hornets -5.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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