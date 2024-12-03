76ers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers have both been eliminated from the knockout stage of the NBA Cup heading into Tuesday’s matchup in Charlotte.
The Hornets are down star guard LaMelo Ball at the moment, and it’s got them in a tough spot as they’ve already lost five games in a row and eight of their last 10.
The Hornets have been better at home this season (5-7 straight up), but they are still underdogs at home against the Philadelphia 76ers (4-14) on Tuesday.
Philly has spent most of this season without Paul George and Joel Embiid, but it did pick up a win in George’s return on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.
Can Philly keep things going as a road favorite tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for this NBA Cup matchup.
76ers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers -4.5 (-110)
- Hornets +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -198
- Hornets: +164
Total
- 209.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast
- Sixers record: 4-14
- Hornets record: 6-14
76ers vs. Hornets Injury Report
76ers Injury Report
- Jeff Downtin Jr. – out
- Andre Drummond – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Kyle Lowry – probable
- Reggie Jackson – probable
- Caleb Martin – probable
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Miles Bridges – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
- DaQuan Jeffries – questionable
- Mark Williams – questionable
76ers vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Paul George OVER 9.5 Assists and Rebounds (-120)
Paul George returned to the lineup from another knee injury to put up 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win over Detroit.
This season, PG has cleared 9.5 rebounds and assists in five of his nine games, averaging 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He should have a big role again for Philly on Tuesday.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Brandon Miller OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
With LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges out, Brandon Miller is going to get all the shots he can handle on Tuesday night.
Miller attempted 30 (!!) shots and 19 (!!) 3-pointers in his last game, scoring 32 points in the process. He’s cleared 26.5 points in four of his last seven games, scoring at least 20 in each matchup.
He could have a big game against a Philly defense that ranks 15th in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
76ers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to trust Philly right now given its start to the season, but the Hornets simply don’t have much offense without Ball, who is averaging 31.1 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.
As a result, the Hornets have lost two games in a row since he went down with a calf strain.
I’ll be honest, there is literally no metric that is going to support Philly in this game.
The Sixers are 28th in offensive rating and 26th in net rating this season, playing league average defense (15th in defensive rating) through 18 games.
However, that defense may be enough to beat a Charlotte team that doesn’t have much on offense after Brandon Miller at the moment.
I’ll lay the points with Philly – assuming George is once again good to go on Tuesday.
Pick: Sixers -5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.