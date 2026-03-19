76ers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 19
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The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to bounce back from a loss in Denver when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.
Philadelphia won two straight prior to that defeat, while Sacramento is coming off a blowout loss to San Antonio after winning four of its previous five contests.
The oddsmakers have the Kings as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on
Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
76ers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 76ers -2.5 (-110)
- Kings +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers -142
- Kings +120
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP+, NBCSCA
- 76ers record: 37-32
- Kings record: 18-52
76ers vs. Kings Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Johni Broome – Out
- Joel Embiid – Doubtful
- Paul George – Out
- Tyrese Maxey – Out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – Out
Kings Injury Report
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – Out
- Devin Carter – Out
- Nique Clifford – Questionable
- Drew Eubanks – Out
- De’Andre Hunter – Out
- Zach LaVine – Out
- Malik Monk – Questionable
- Keegan Murray – Out
- Domantas Sabonis – Out
- Isaiah Stevens – Out
76ers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
Quentin Grimes is starting for the 76ers due to injuries, but that hasn’t exactly resulted in success from beyond the arc. The shooting guard has shot just 10 of 52 (10.2%) from deep in 10 games this month, going UNDER 2.5 three pointers in all but 1 of those contests.
Grimes is 4 for 27 from deep in his last five games, so I have to continue to fade the shooting guard.
76ers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The 76ers are pretty firmly in a play-in tournament spot, two games up on the Hornets in 10th and 8.5 games up on the Bucks. However, they could play their way into the top six as they’re just 1.5 games back of the Magic, but have the Heat and Hawks to leapfrog as well.
It’s been tough sledding for Philadelphia without its stars, but it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing in Sacramento either.
I’ll back the 76ers to get back on track after a blowout loss in Denver.
Pick: 76ers -2.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop