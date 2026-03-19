76ers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 19

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to bounce back from a loss in Denver when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Philadelphia won two straight prior to that defeat, while Sacramento is coming off a blowout loss to San Antonio after winning four of its previous five contests.

The oddsmakers have the Kings as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

76ers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -2.5 (-110)

Kings +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

76ers -142

Kings +120

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP+, NBCSCA

76ers record: 37-32

Kings record: 18-52

76ers vs. Kings Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – Out

Joel Embiid – Doubtful

Paul George – Out

Tyrese Maxey – Out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – Out

Kings Injury Report

Patrick Baldwin Jr. – Out

Devin Carter – Out

Nique Clifford – Questionable

Drew Eubanks – Out

De’Andre Hunter – Out

Zach LaVine – Out

Malik Monk – Questionable

Keegan Murray – Out

Domantas Sabonis – Out

Isaiah Stevens – Out

76ers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Quentin Grimes is starting for the 76ers due to injuries, but that hasn’t exactly resulted in success from beyond the arc. The shooting guard has shot just 10 of 52 (10.2%) from deep in 10 games this month, going UNDER 2.5 three pointers in all but 1 of those contests.

Grimes is 4 for 27 from deep in his last five games, so I have to continue to fade the shooting guard.

76ers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The 76ers are pretty firmly in a play-in tournament spot, two games up on the Hornets in 10th and 8.5 games up on the Bucks. However, they could play their way into the top six as they’re just 1.5 games back of the Magic, but have the Heat and Hawks to leapfrog as well.

It’s been tough sledding for Philadelphia without its stars, but it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing in Sacramento either.

I’ll back the 76ers to get back on track after a blowout loss in Denver.

Pick: 76ers -2.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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