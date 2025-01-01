76ers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)
The Philadelphia 76ers have shaken their awful start to the 2024-25 season and are winners of four straight and eight of their last 10 entering a New Year’s Day clash with the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings made a major move this offseason, executing a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan, but they’ve fallen way short of expectations so far. That led to the franchise moving on from head coach Mike Brown, a shocking move since he was the NBA’s Coach of the Year in the 2022-23 season and won 94 games in the last two campaigns.
Sacramento did pick up a win on Monday in the first game in the post-Brown era, but can it knock off the Sixers on Wednesday?
Philly is 8-8 overall on the road this season, and it’s starting to look more and more like the team we expected when the season started, ranking ninth in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
On Wednesday, the Sixers will have to do it without Joel Embiid, who has been ruled out of this contest with a foot injury.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday's contest.
76ers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +6.5 (-108)
- Kings -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +205
- Kings: -250
Total
- 224 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 13-17
- Kings record: 14-19
76ers vs. Kings Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Andre Drummond – questionable
- Joel Embiid – out
- Eric Gordon – questionable
- Kyle Lowry – questionable
- Jared McCain – out
- KJ Martin – out
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Keegan Murray – doubtful
- Jae Crowder – questionable
76ers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paul George UNDER 18.5 Points (-105)
Paul George may be in line for a bigger role with Joel Embiid out on Wednesday, but he’s really struggled scoring the ball this season, averaging just 15.5 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3.
Sacramento is in the middle of the pack defensively this season (16th in defensive rating), but I don’t see PG torching the Kings. The All-Star wing has just five games (out of 20) where he’s finished with 19 or more points this season.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 15.5 Rebounds (+100)
This may seem like a crazy line for Sabonis, who is averaging 13.6 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season, but the Sixers may be without their two top bigs with Embiid out and Andre Drummond questionable.
Already a smaller team, Philly doesn’t exactly have anyone who can deal with Sabonis down low outside of those two players, and the Sixers rank just 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Even though this is way above Sabonis’ season average for boards, the three-time All-Star has eight games where he’s grabbed 16-plus rebounds, including three of his last four.
76ers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Sacramento snapped its losing streak with a win over the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks on Monday, but can we trust it to cover this spread at home?
I’m not buying it, as the Kings are arguably the worst clutch team in the NBA this season and have gone just 5-10-1 against the spread as a home favorite.
Now, Philly hasn't been great as a road underdog (3-5 ATS), but it does have George, Tyrese Maxey, Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. healthy and active for this matchup.
That’s a lot more than the Sixers could say during their slump early in the season, and Philly has turned things around as of late, winning four in a row and eight of its last 10. Don’t be shocked if the Sixers at least hang around on Wednesday.
Pick: Sixers +6.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.