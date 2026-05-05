76ers vs. Knicks Opening Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 2 (Odds Move Towards Philly Despite Game 1 Loss)

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks made a statement in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Philadelphia 76ers by 39 points to take a 1-0 series lead.

Brunson led the way with 35 points for New York, and the Knicks shot 63.1 percent from the field as a team in the win.

Jalen Brunson last 5 playoff games against Philly:



39 PTS, 13 AST, 13-27 FG

47 PTS, 10 AST, 18-34 FG

40 PTS, 6 AST, 15-32 FG

41 PTS, 12 AST, 13-27 FG

35 PTS, 3 AST, 12-18 FG (Tonight)



Absolute dominance. — Peter Dewey (@peterdewey2) May 5, 2026

Despite that, oddsmakers have actually set the spread for Game 2 closer than it was in Game 1 in the opening odds. Philly didn’t have the same burst that it did after winning Game 7 in Boston, and it’s possible the extra rest the Sixers starters got at the end of Game 1 will be beneficial as they try to even the series.

New York has been dominant at home this season, winning 33 of 44 games (including the playoffs), and Monday’s win improved it to 26-14 against the spread as a home favorite.

The Knicks now have the best net rating in the NBA Playoffs by a considerable margin (plus-21.4) heading into Game 2.

Can the Sixers bounce back to even things before this series shifts to Philadelphia?

Let’s take a look at the opening odds and some things to watch in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total for Game 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +6.5 (-105)

Knicks -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers: +220

Knicks: -270

Total

214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Knicks remain favored in Game 2, but the spread has moved from Knicks -7.5 to -6.5 with the Sixers looking to even the series. The total also jumped two points from 212.5 to 214.5 after New York dropped 137 points in Game 1.

76ers vs. Knicks Game 2 Preview

New York dominated Game 1, but things will likely look much different in Game 2 after Philly rested all of its starters down the stretch Monday’s loss.

Nick Nurse did a great job adjusting to Boston’s defensive coverage in the first round, and I expect Philly to get Tyrese Maxey more involved on the offensive end after he attempted just two shots in the first quarter in Game 1.

The Sixers didn’t really go after Jalen Brunson on defense, but they may look to involve him in more pick-and-roll action to get Maxey, Paul George or VJ Edgecombe going at him one-on-one.

For the Knicks, they survived some foul trouble for both Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson in Game 1, but they likely aren’t going to shoot the lights out again in Game 2. The last time these teams played in the playoffs, Game 2 was a barnburner with Donte DiVincenzo hitting a go-ahead shot in the closing minutes. So, I would expect a lot more fight from Philly as it looks to avoid a 2-0 deficit.

If Philly can establish more of a rhythm on offense, it should benefit from some shooting regression from New York.

Still, the Knicks completely took the Sixers out of their offense on Monday, forcing 19 turnovers while holding them to 41.1 percent from the field.

It’s worth noting that the spread has actually moved in the Sixers’ favor, a sign that oddsmakers are expecting a lot more fight after the Sixers came out flat following their Game 7 win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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