76ers vs. Knicks Opening Series Odds (Can Philly Pull Off Upset? Betting Market Expects Long Series)

Who doesn’t love a rivalry matchup with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line?

That’s exactly what we have in the Eastern Conference semis between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, who are meeting in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. New York got the best of Philly in the first round in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and it is favored in this series as well.

The No. 3-seeded Knicks knocked off the Atlanta Hawks in the first round in six games, erasing a 2-1 series deficit to post the best net rating of any team in the first round of the playoffs. New York had a 51-point win in Game 6 to seal the series.

Meanwhile, the Sixers completed the 14th comeback from a 3-1 series deficit in NBA history, beating the Boston Celtics behind some big games from Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The Sixers appear to be peaking at the right time, and they did go 2-2 against the Knicks in the regular season (1-1 with Embiid in the lineup).

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have won a playoff series in four straight seasons, and the team looks a lot different than it did in 2024 with Karl-Anthony Towns (coming off the best playoff series of his career) and Mikal Bridges in the fold for New York.

Game 1 is set for Monday night, but who has the edge in the series?

Here’s a look at all the different series markets at DraftKings Sportsbook, including the series odds, exact outcomes, total games and more.

76ers vs. Knicks Series Odds

76ers: +220

Knicks: -270

The Knicks are favored to win this series, though they are much smaller favorites than teams like Oklahoma City and San Antonio (the only two teams ahead of them in the NBA Finals odds).

Based on these odds, the Knicks have an implied probability of 72.97 percent to win this matchup.

76ers vs. Knicks Series Correct Score

Knicks in 5: +320

Knicks in 7: +400

Knicks in 4: +450

Knicks in 6: +500

76ers in 6: +650

76ers in 7: +900

76ers in 5: +1500

76ers in 4: +2200

The most-likely outcome in this series is for New York to win in five games, but oddsmakers seem to think anything from Knicks in 5 to Sixers in 6 is a possible outcome. New York was 30-10 at home in the regular season and is 2-1 at home in the playoffs, and that could end up being the difference in this series.

76ers vs. Knicks Series Spread

76ers +1.5 (+105)

Knicks -1.5 (-130)

76ers vs. Knicks Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -130/Under +105)

Based on these odds, this series is expected to go to six games, which could make Knicks in 7 (+400) or Knicks in 6 (+500) an interesting bet, as well as Sixers in 6 (+650) and Sixers in 7 (+900).

Both of these teams went to at least six games in the first round, and their 2024 series also went to six games with the Knicks winning. Philly certainly has the top-line talent to force a sixth game, especially if Embiid remains healthy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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