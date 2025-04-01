76ers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 1
The New York Knicks are aiming to lock up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference over the final weeks of the 2024-25 regular season, and they’re heavily favored on Tuesday against the tanking Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly has dropped eight games in a row and nine of its last 10, losing badly to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. With the Sixers sitting Joel Embiid and Paul George for the rest of the season, their main goal is to make sure they keep their top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
As for the Knicks, they have weathered the storm with Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Miles McBride (groin) out of the lineup. Both players have been ruled out once again on Tuesday.
Still, strong play from OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges has been enough to keep the Knicks in the top three in the conference.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +15 (-112)
- Knicks -15 (-108)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +750
- Knicks: -1200
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 23-52
- Knicks record: 47-27
76ers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Andre Drummond – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Kyle Lowry – questionable
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – out
- Miles McBride – out
- Ariel Hukporti – out
- Cameron Payne – out
76ers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- OG Anunoby OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
Anuonby has been on fire for the Knicks as of late, averaging 28.3 points while shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3 over his last six games. The Knicks forward has 23 or more points in nine of his last 11 games.
This is a great matchup against a Philly defense that is dead last in the league in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
76ers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
This is a no-brainer, as the Sixers are tanking aggressively as of late.
Philly is 28th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games (-12.5), and it has failed to cover the spread at a high rate when set as a road underdog this season. In fact, the Sixers (8-18-1 against the spread) have the worst ATS record as road dogs in the entire NBA.
While the Knicks’ offense has taken a bit of a step back without Brunson, New York is ninth in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games. On top of that, the Knicks have three wins already against this Philly team when it was trying during the 2024-25 season.
New York is now 8-5 without Brunson in the lineup – an impressive mark considering how much he does on offense.
Since Philly is actively trying to lose, I’ll lay the points with the Knicks in this one.
Pick: Knicks -15 (-108 at DraftKings)
