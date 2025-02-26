76ers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
A rematch from the first round of the playoffs in the 2023-24 season takes place on ESPN on Wednesday night, as the New York Knicks will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers.
New York is coming off a brutal two-game stretch against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, as it lost back-to-back games to fall to 0-7 against Cleveland, Boston and Oklahoma City this season.
As a result, the Knicks’ odds to win the NBA Finals have tanked.
On the bright side for New York, it isn’t the 76ers. Philly has lost eight straight games and nine of its last 10 to fall further out of the play-in tournament picture in the East. On top of that, the Sixers have major concerns with Joel Embiid’s knee going forward, and he missed Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls because of it.
New York is favored at home in this matchup, but can it get back on track after some poor defensive showings out of the All-Star break?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle. Is just 4-10 in SEC play and
76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +10 (-110)
- Knicks -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +370
- Knicks: -485
Total
- 231 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- 76ers record: 20-37
- Knicks record: 37-20
76ers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Justin Edwards – probable
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – available
- Eric Gordon – out
- Quentin Grimes – probable
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Alex Reese – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Guerschon Yabusele – out
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – probable
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
76ers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
In his last five games against the Knicks in the regular season, Tyrese Maxey has at least 27 points in four of them, and he should be in line for a huge role with Joel Embiid out.
Maxey was held to just 13 points on 10 shots in his last game, but he’s cleared 27.5 points in 18 of his last 22 games, averaging 29.5 points per game over that stretch. Don’t be shocked if Maxey has a big game against a Knicks defense that is dead last in defensive rating iin the month of February.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Mikal Bridges has been up and down for New York this season, but he’s averaging over two made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Bridges has at least two 3-pointers made in nine of his last 15 games, shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch.
While I’m not sold on Bridges having a massive game from 3, this line is low enough to back the Knicks wing in a rivalry matchup.
76ers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have struggled against the best teams in the NBA, but they are elite against teams under .500 this season, going 26-6 straight up.
Now, New York gets a shot at a Philadelphia team that is down Embiid, Guerschon Yabusele and Eric Gordon on Wednesday and is fresh off of a blowout loss to Chicago.
New York may be without Karl-Anthony Towns – which could move this line – but Towns did return in the fourth quarter after limping off to the locker room against Boston.
Overall, New York is 14-13-1 against the spread as a home favorite while Philly is the worst team in the NBA against the spread as a road underdog, going 4-11-1 ATS this season.
I’ll buy the Knicks as a bounce-back candidate in this divisional matchup.
Pick: Knicks -10 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.