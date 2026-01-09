76ers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 9
The Orlando Magic are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since December 1 when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. That was a three-game winning streak for the Magic, which started with a blowout win in Philadelphia.
The 76ers are also looking to string two wins together after a blowout win over the Wizards. They had won three in a row before a loss to a shorthanded Denver team.
The oddsmakers have the Magic as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
76ers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers -3.5 (-105)
- Magic +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -155
- Magic: +130
Total
- 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
76ers vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, FDSN FL
- 76ers record: 20-15
- Magic record: 21-17
76ers vs. Magic Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful
- Johni Broome – doubtful
- Justin Edwards – doubtful
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – available
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jase Richardson – questionable
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
76ers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
VJ Edgecombe has been stuffing the stat sheet this season in Philadelphia. The 76ers rookie is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, and he’s not showing many signs of slowing down.
Edgecombe has at least 26 PRA in five straight games, nine of his last 11, and 55% overall this season. He had 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Magic back in October.
I’ll continue to ride the hot hand with Edgecombe until the books adjust.
76ers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The Magic are the home team tonight, but the 76ers arguably have the rest advantage. This will be the third game in four nights for Orlando after a quick two-game road trip in Washington and Brooklyn. The Magic lost in Washington as -7.5 favorites before grinding out a one-point win in Brooklyn.
Philadelphia is 10-6 on the road this season, and could have Joel Embiid in the lineup tonight. Even without him, the 76ers have enough pieces to take care of business against the Magic after a blowout win over the Wizards on Wednesday night.
Pick: 76ers -3.5 (-115)
