76ers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Philadelphia 76ers had one of their worst losses of the season on Tuesday night, falling short against the Toronto Raptors even though Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George all played in the game.
Embiid had a costly turnover late in the matchup, and Maxey shot just 1-of-9 from the field in the loss.
Now, the Sixers find themselves as road favorites on Wednesday night against the tanking Brooklyn Nets. Philly needs just about every win it can get in the Eastern Conference, as it is currently 1.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot in the conference after losing four games in a row.
As for the Nets, they are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have won two straight heading into this matchup. With Embiid likely out since this is the second night of a back-to-back for Philly, how should bettors wager on this game?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers -3 (-108)
- Nets +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -148
- Nets: +124
Total
- 211.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 20-33
- Nets record: 19-34
76ers vs. Nets Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Nic Claxton – questionable
- Noah Clowney – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
76ers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-110)
Even though Maxey is coming off arguably his worst game of the season, I’m buying him on Wednesday with Embiid likely sitting. This should lead to a massive usage rate for Maxey, and he had been redred-hot hot scoring the ball.
Over his last 19 games (including last night), Maxey has 11 with 30 or more points, averaging 31.0 points on 22.9 shots per game over that stretch.
Brooklyn is shockingly No. 1 in the league in defensive rating over its last 10 games, but it is also just No. 22 in that category for the season. I’ll take Maxey to have a bounce-back showing.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Johnson is arguably the best player on the Nets right now, and the veteran forward is averaging 3.2 made 3s per game in the 2024-25 season.
This is a great matchup against a Philly team that is 25th in opponent 3-point percentage and in the bottom 10 in the NBA in opponent 3s allowed per game. Johnson, who has cleared this line in three of his last five games, made nine of his 13 shots from beyond the arc in his lone matchup against the Sixers earlier this season.
76ers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
I cannot trust this Philly team right now, as its four-game skid has included losses to Toronto, Milwaukee (without Giannis Antetokounmpo), Detroit, and Miami.
Over their last 10 games, the Sixers are just 20th in the NBA in defensive rating – well behind the Nets (No. 1) in that category.
While Brooklyn doesn’t have a ton of offensive talent, it should be able to hang around with a Sixers team that could be down both Embiid and Paul George on the second night of a back-to-back.
Philly is just 4-5 against the spread in that spot this season. Now, the Nets (8-11 ATS as home dogs) have struggled at home in the 2024-25 campaign, but they have won three of four games at home against Charlotte, Miami, and Houston.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Nets keep this game close given Philly’s recent skid.
Pick: Nets +3 (-112 at DraftKings)
